Wisconsin State

Trick or Treat times in Central and Northern Wisconsin for 2022.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
Below are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Central/ Northern Wisconsin for this year’s Halloween! Have fun and be safe!

Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Amherst , Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Antigo, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m.

Athens, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Bancroft, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Birnamwood, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Biron, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Boulder Junction, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Clintonville, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Colby, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Crandon, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Edgar, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Friendship, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Gresham, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Hancock, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Hewitt, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hull, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Iola, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Junction City, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Kronenwetter, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Tomahawk, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Laona, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Loyal, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Manawa, Oct. 31, 4:30-7 p.m.

Marathon, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Marion, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Marshfield, Downtown is Oct. 28, 430-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.

Medford Oct. 30 After the Harvest Days Parade until 6 p.m.

Merrill, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Minocqua, Downtown is Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.; Around Town is Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Mosinee, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Neillsville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nekoosa, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Park Ridge, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Pittsville. Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Plover, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Port Edwards, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Rib Mountain, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rhinelander Downtown is Sat. Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.

Rosholt, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Rothschild, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rudolph, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Scandinavia, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Schofield, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Shawano, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Spencer, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Stevens Point, Downtown is Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stockton, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stratford, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tigerton, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Tomahawk, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Vesper, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Waupaca, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wausau, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Wautoma, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Weston, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Weyauwega, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Whiting, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Wild Rose, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wittenberg, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Related
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Trick or Treat Times

WISCONSIN/MINNESOTA (WEAU) - Halloween 2022 is upon us, and Wisconsin and Minnesota communities are sharing their trick-or-treat times. Here are the trick-or-treat times that have been shared online for western Wisconsin. If your village, town, city, or municipality is not listed below, or want to provide a correction, please email us (click or tap here) and we’ll make the requested changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Advance Titan

22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
DUBUQUE, IA
wxpr.org

Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy

A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

