DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue. The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will...

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO