Dallas, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

Humble Beginnings Luncheon Raises Nearly $800,000 For Austin Street Center

A crowd of about 900 helped raise nearly $800,000 for Austin Street Center at the 22nd-annual Humble Beginnings luncheon. The event benefiting the emergency shelter and service provider Oct. 14 at the Hilton Anatole featured a conversation with former First Lady Laura Bush and daughter Barbara Bush and recognized Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson with a public service award and Carolyn Lacy Miller with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods

Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Students at Dallas' Paul Quinn College will fly free on Southwest Airlines

Paul Quinn College, a Historically Black College and University - also the nation’s only urban work college - has long pursued business relationships for students. President Michael Sorrell says his school and Southwest Airlines will be a great fit. “They are supportive of the work program," Sorrell said Monday...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Klyde Warren Celebrates 10 Years With Party in the Park

Klyde Warren Park’s annual Party in the Park celebrated the park’s 10-year anniversary. The event, presented by Republic National Distributing Company, took place Oct. 12, and almost $1.2 million was raised by 1,000 party guests. Surrounded by views of Uptown and downtown Dallas, guests observed the new Nancy...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Should Lauren Davis Even Be on the Ballot?

I’m going to back into this story a bit. I’ll get to why I think GOP candidate Lauren Davis was living in Puerto Rico when she should have been living in Texas if she wanted to run for the top spot on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. But you need to know two things first.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Work begins on $2.5 billion development where 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' stood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue. The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will...
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Employee Charged With Injuring Autistic Student

Police arrested a Dallas Independent School District (DISD) teacher’s aide on Thursday for allegedly slamming a special needs student with autism onto the ground last month. The incident occurred on September 23 at Larry G. Smith Elementary School in Mesquite. The student’s foster mother told WFAA, “She literally just...
MESQUITE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two Fires Hit Downtown McKinney

McKinney firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire downtown on Sunday night. According to officials, the fire began just after midnight on North McDonald Street. Firefighters initially began fighting the blaze at the New Outreach Church of God in Christ, located at 506 Wilcox Street. Soon after, a second fire broke out at Chicken Express, located at 411 S. McDonald Street.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX

