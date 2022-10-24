Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
K12@Dallas
New principal sees Wilmer-Hutchins High as an ‘Oasis of Opportunity’
Following a brief vacancy at the start of the 2022-23 school year, the role of principal at Wilmer-Hutchins High School was filled with a familiar face from within – Mr. William Lane. “Since I began my new role it has been really fast paced, but right now I want...
'We don't think it should be next to school': Some Oak Cliff residents opposed to homeless center in their neighborhood
DALLAS — It’s been empty for more than 10 years -- an abandoned hospital in Oak Cliff at the corner of Perryland and South Hampton Road. The City of Dallas spent $6.5 million in bond money to buy it. “The funding that was used are bond funds specially...
peoplenewspapers.com
Humble Beginnings Luncheon Raises Nearly $800,000 For Austin Street Center
A crowd of about 900 helped raise nearly $800,000 for Austin Street Center at the 22nd-annual Humble Beginnings luncheon. The event benefiting the emergency shelter and service provider Oct. 14 at the Hilton Anatole featured a conversation with former First Lady Laura Bush and daughter Barbara Bush and recognized Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson with a public service award and Carolyn Lacy Miller with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods
Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
keranews.org
Students at Dallas' Paul Quinn College will fly free on Southwest Airlines
Paul Quinn College, a Historically Black College and University - also the nation’s only urban work college - has long pursued business relationships for students. President Michael Sorrell says his school and Southwest Airlines will be a great fit. “They are supportive of the work program," Sorrell said Monday...
keranews.org
Arlington library launches survey on proposal to ban pride month displays from kid, teen sections
Arlington Public Library is asking the public to weigh in on proposed display policies and guidelines prohibiting staff from displaying books with LGBTQ representation in the children's and young adult sections during Pride Month. The survey, which launched Tuesday, closes at midnight Oct. 26 — a day before the city's...
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic coming to Dallas in December
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
peoplenewspapers.com
Klyde Warren Celebrates 10 Years With Party in the Park
Klyde Warren Park’s annual Party in the Park celebrated the park’s 10-year anniversary. The event, presented by Republic National Distributing Company, took place Oct. 12, and almost $1.2 million was raised by 1,000 party guests. Surrounded by views of Uptown and downtown Dallas, guests observed the new Nancy...
dmagazine.com
Should Lauren Davis Even Be on the Ballot?
I’m going to back into this story a bit. I’ll get to why I think GOP candidate Lauren Davis was living in Puerto Rico when she should have been living in Texas if she wanted to run for the top spot on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. But you need to know two things first.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Work begins on $2.5 billion development where 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' stood
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue. The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will...
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
dallasexpress.com
DISD Employee Charged With Injuring Autistic Student
Police arrested a Dallas Independent School District (DISD) teacher’s aide on Thursday for allegedly slamming a special needs student with autism onto the ground last month. The incident occurred on September 23 at Larry G. Smith Elementary School in Mesquite. The student’s foster mother told WFAA, “She literally just...
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
easttexasradio.com
Two Fires Hit Downtown McKinney
McKinney firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire downtown on Sunday night. According to officials, the fire began just after midnight on North McDonald Street. Firefighters initially began fighting the blaze at the New Outreach Church of God in Christ, located at 506 Wilcox Street. Soon after, a second fire broke out at Chicken Express, located at 411 S. McDonald Street.
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
