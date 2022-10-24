Amarillo police investigate Saturday evening pedestrian crash

Amarillo police on Monday continued investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

About 9:56 p.m. Saturday, APD officers were called to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive in response to a crash reported to involve a pedestrian, according Amarillo police.

On the scene officers discovered a 44-year-old female had walked into traffic and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The pedestrian's name has not been released. The incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit.