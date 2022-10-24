Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who trails only the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews among NFL tight ends in receiving yards this season, is expected to be sidelined for 2-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to a report Monday via Twitter from ESPN's Adam Schefter .

The injury likely would keep Njoku out of the Browns' next game, scheduled for Oct. 31 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland on Monday Night Football.

Njoku, in his sixth season with Cleveland, is tied with Amari Cooper for the team lead in receptions with 34, and Cooper is the only Browns player with more receiving yards (422) than Njoku's 418.

Njoku has 20 catches for 247 yards with four touchdowns in nine career games against Cincinnati.

The Browns also announced Monday that starting linebacker Jacob Phillips needs season-ending surgery for a torn pectoral he suffered Sunday.

After the Browns lost Sunday to the Ravens, players reportedly screamed and yelled in the locker room , loudly enough that it could be heard in the adjacent interview room while head coach Kevin Stefanski and two players spoke with media.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: David Njoku, TE among top Cleveland receivers, expected to miss Bengals-Browns MNF game