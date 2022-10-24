ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates crush UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen for signature win

By PATRICK MASON The Daily Reflector
Greenville - Central Florida came into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with a top-10 defense and an offense that could score points in totals that begin with the number seven. And yet, East Carolina was ready for all of it and the Knights left Greenville in shambles.

The Pirates rolled up a 34-13 win on Saturday following a dominant performance from all sides of the ball. The win was ECU’s first against UCF since 2015, snapping a six-game losing streak while delivering one final parting shot to the Knights as they leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12.

“I have no idea how many hours we spend each week getting ready for a ballgame,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “But to see the players go out and execute the game plan and play the way you dream of them playing, I’m just so happy for them. I’m happy for the moment.”

There were plenty of moments to choose from as ECU thrashed the Knights from the opening kick. The Pirates’ offense drove down the field at will with no answer from the eighth-best scoring defense in the nation. Meanwhile, the Pirates’ defense came up with three interceptions and a fumble recovery, all coming in their own territory to snuff out potential scoring drives.

The Pirates (5-3, 3-2 AAC) delivered UCF its first conference loss and ended any possibility of the Knights edging their way into the AP top 25 rankings ahead of their matchup against Cincinnati next week.

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers was near-perfect, going 30-for-36 for 311 yards and a touchdown while deciphering defensive looks like a supercomputer. The fifth-year senior credited his preparation for allowing him to recognize blitzes and to understand how the Knights tried to defend the Pirates’ offense.

Ahlers noticed that the UCF cornerbacks could be beaten on back-shoulder throws in one-on-one situations after a last-minute review of UCF’s win over Georgia Tech earlier this season that included the Yellow Jackets finding success on plays just like that.

“I’m glad I turned on that game and watched a little bit of that,” Ahlers said. “I had a little bit of free time to watch that so I knew that there was going to be some back-shoulder throws there and I knew there were going to be times where we could beat them deep. But any time you got athletes that I have on the outside, if I give them a chance, it’s really like an 80/20 ball.”

Receivers C.J. Johnson and Isaiah Winstead routinely won jump balls in man coverage, and their ability to win matchups allowed the ECU offense to stay in rhythm as it chugged toward the UCF end zone each series.

Johnson finished with 11 catches for 140 yards receiving with a touchdown that also marked Ahlers passing former ECU quarterback Shane Carden as the Pirates’ all-time leader in touchdown passes. Winstead added 89 receiving yards on seven catches, while tight end Ryan Jones added 40 yards.

Sometime early in the fourth quarter, Ahlers completed his eighth consecutive pass as he marched the offense through the teeth of the UCF defense. It symbolized the Pirates rubbing their unstoppable offensive march in the faces of the UCF defense, time and time again.

“Go ahead and throw it,” running back Keaton Mitchell said of watching Ahlers dice up the Knights. “I didn’t know he was 30-for-36. That’s crazy. I like to see that.”

Mitchell had another star performance on the ground as he collected 105 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 6-yard rush to answer a UCF touchdown out of halftime to push the lead back to two touchdowns at 24-10, then capped the scoring with a 37-yard score that saw him hit the burners and find the end zone untouched.

The Knights (5-2, 2-1) had not allowed more than 20 points in a single game all season, and they nearly allowed that many in the first half as the Pirates jumped out to a 17-0 lead. ECU drove 67 yards in 10 plays on the game’s first drive, only to come up empty after Andrew Conrad’s field goal try hit the upright.

But on a night where the Pirates could do whatever they wanted on offense, Conrad got another chance in a matter of minutes. ECU got the ball back after a Jireh Wilson interception and this time drove 50 yards for a 28-yard field goal.

“We’ve been through a lot of losses versus them,” Ahlers said of UCF. “We hadn’t beaten them and we took that personally, especially with them going to the Big 12 next year. We wanted to send them off the right way. So, just proud of the guys, man. We wanted to defend this place.”

Wilson, Malik Fleming and Gerard Stringer each had interceptions, while Wilson added a fumble recovery.

The ECU defense picked off UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for a third time with 38 seconds remaining in the game when Stringer snatched a pass near the goal line to seal the win.

It was the final going away present for Plumlee, who was sacked four times and chased around many times more. The defense also added seven tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

It was a signature win for Houston and the Pirates, who have moved two games above .500 for the first time this season. ECU is now one of five teams in the conference to have a winning record.

“They’ve been on that field for heartbreaking losses to South Carolina last year and N.C. State to start this year,” Houston said. “And so to see us be able to make one not close at the end and kind of just punch our way through to significant wins, you get a little bit emotional. You invest a lot. All of us do. We invest a lot in this program and so it means a lot to everybody in that room.”

The Pirates will play at BYU at 8 p.m. on Friday in a nonconference game.

