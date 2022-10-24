ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

SMS student struck by vehicle, prior to bus arriving

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
STURGIS — A Sturgis Middle School student was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, prior to the bus arriving.

At approximately 6:55 a.m., deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road in Fawn River Township for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian personal injury crash.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old Sturgis resident. The pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old Fawn River Township resident.

The vehicle was westbound on Fawn River Road west of Big Hill Road when it struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to Sturgis Hospital and then airlifted to Bronson Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Sturgis Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Life Care Ambulance, the Tri-Township Fire Department and Sturgis Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

A communication to families of Sturgis High Schools students Monday informed them that counseling staff was available for students who may have a connection to either the middle school student or the high school student involved in the accident.

