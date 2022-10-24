ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

1-7-5, FB: 9

(one, seven, five; FB: nine)

