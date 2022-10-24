Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO