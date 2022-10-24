VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gimme 5
07-19-29-32-33
(seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
01-05-09-31-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
Pick 3 Evening
9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine)
Pick 4 Day
2-1-2-9
(two, one, two, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
8-2-1-4
(eight, two, one, four)
Powerball
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000
