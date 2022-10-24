ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cbs12.com

Crime Stopper tip leads to the arrest of child molestation suspect

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department the person of interest in a child molestation case has been found and arrested. According to investigators, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Sabal Palm Plaza on South US Highway 1. After officers received a helpful...
FORT PIERCE, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient

A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Thieves using t-shirts and hoodies to scam residents in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Okeechobee County were sent scam messages on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A text urging people to purchase an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office t-shirt or hoodie with a link has been sent out. The sheriff's office advises people to not open the link because...
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 24

Demetrius Vashon Bostic, 37, of the 4600 block of 38th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Set to be released Jan. 28, 2023; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm, ammunition, electric devices by convicted felon. Brandon Tykeem Love, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Fellsmere; Status: Set to...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida armed bank robber sentenced to 78 months in prison

FLORIDA – A Florida man has been sentenced to 78 months for an armed bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Herve Fils Viaud, 31, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for robbing TD Bank in Delray Beach, Florida.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

