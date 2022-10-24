ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Justin opinion
2d ago

that's some final destination stuff right there I feel so bad for the wife what a terrible way to see your man go

Reply
13
Earl Schmitt
1d ago

All semi truck drivers are held responsible for securing everything to their trucks! IF something falls from their truck, they can be charged and fined. This law should be applied to all vehicles and their owners! Truck drivers are also required to stop and inspect their loads and retighten the load securing devices. Other vehicles should be required to do the same!!!

Reply
2
Related
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

17 ATV, UTV Fatalities Reported In Wisconsin So Far This Year

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall. So far this year, 17 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets. According to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
CBS Minnesota

NTSB investigators identify potential cause of Puget Sound plane crash that killed MN couple

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- National transportation officials have offered a new clue as to why a sea plane crashed into Puget Sound last month, killing a Minnesota couple and eight others.National Transportation Safety Board investigators have possibly identified an issue with a plane that crashed into the waters near Washington state on Sept. 4. The NTSB said a part on the plane had separated into two pieces, which might have caused a loss of airplane control.Ten people died in the crash, including Luke and Rebecca Ludwig from Excelsior, Minnesota.The crash remains under investigation.
EXCELSIOR, MN
WSYR NewsChannel 9

16-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in Salina

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old has died and a 14-year-old was taken to Upstate University after a deadly crash involving a car and motorcycle, New York State Trooper Jack Keller tells NewsChannel 9. 911 dispatchers tell us the crash happened on Monday evening just before 8 p.m. on October 24 at the […]
SALINA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy