ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City announces plan to expand special needs programming

Jersey City will expand programming for its special needs residents, Mayor Steve Fulop and Department of Recreation and Youth Development officials announced Tuesday. The expansion includes the hiring of Ryan Magee as the city’s first special needs recreation programming specialist, who will coordinate and implement these programs. The city also plans to establish the Special Needs Social Club and conduct dessert decorating events with Carlo’s Bake Shop.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers

Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
BAYONNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Study: Relatively Few Young People Own Homes in Jersey City

It’s well known that Jersey City is a renter’s town. Fully 70% of the people here pay a landlord and not a bank or mortgage company for the roof over their head. Now, a new study from SmartAsset, a website for financial advisors, is providing more detail on who actually owns their home or condo in Jersey City. The takeaway: not “young people” under 35.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Palisades Park councilman bolts Democrats, joins GOP

A Democratic councilman in Palisades Park is switching parties in protest of the treatment of Republican Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Stephanie Jang by the local party boss, borough administrator David Lorenzo. The switch of Jae K. Park still leaves the borough council with a 4-2 Democratic majority, but gives the...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says

The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City

Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
City Limits

Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency

It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
headynj.com

Jersey City to Impose 55 Adult-use Cannabis Dispensary Cap Limit

The Jersey City Council is poised to cap the number of adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 with a first-reading ordinance on Wednesday. While 55 is indeed a lot, it is a cap. Most cities have a far smaller cap. They were previously uncapped. The narrow rules governing cannabis company locations...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy