The Only Way Forward for the Hoboken Public Schools is a vote for #2I, #3I and #4I for BOE
I’m Marla Decker and I have been a Hoboken resident since 2003 and our public schools are the reason we are still here. My two boys have been in the Hoboken school district since they were in Pre-K, and now one is 5th at Wallace and one is in 7th at Hoboken Middle School.
As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
Untold Stories of Storied People – Free Poetry, Theater, Dance & More in Jersey City
In Full Color and Storytelling Arts present a project that engages dynamic storykeepers and tellers from across N.J. to develop and share the untold stories that define and contextualize their lives. Join us as 10 incredible BIPOC artists share stories, poetry, music, dance and visual art at Grassroots Community Space, 54 Coles St., Jersey City. Free!
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
Jersey City announces plan to expand special needs programming
Jersey City will expand programming for its special needs residents, Mayor Steve Fulop and Department of Recreation and Youth Development officials announced Tuesday. The expansion includes the hiring of Ryan Magee as the city’s first special needs recreation programming specialist, who will coordinate and implement these programs. The city also plans to establish the Special Needs Social Club and conduct dessert decorating events with Carlo’s Bake Shop.
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers
Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
60-Story Tower at Jersey City’s Hudson Exchange Heads to Planning Board
The next phase at one of Jersey City’s largest redevelopment efforts will be up for approval tonight as a glass-heavy tower just a few blocks from the waterfront could be given the final green light. Jersey Digs reported on plans for 400-420 Marin Boulevard back in May after they...
Study: Relatively Few Young People Own Homes in Jersey City
It’s well known that Jersey City is a renter’s town. Fully 70% of the people here pay a landlord and not a bank or mortgage company for the roof over their head. Now, a new study from SmartAsset, a website for financial advisors, is providing more detail on who actually owns their home or condo in Jersey City. The takeaway: not “young people” under 35.
Montclair Township inquiry found that Stafford created ‘hostile work environment’
Nearly two months before Montclair’s chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, filed a lawsuit accusing Township Manager Timothy Stafford of harassment, the unfolding drama had a watershed moment in August — when an internal investigation conducted by the town concluded that Stafford had created a “hostile work environment” for the CFO.
Palisades Park councilman bolts Democrats, joins GOP
A Democratic councilman in Palisades Park is switching parties in protest of the treatment of Republican Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Stephanie Jang by the local party boss, borough administrator David Lorenzo. The switch of Jae K. Park still leaves the borough council with a 4-2 Democratic majority, but gives the...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says
The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
Why This Hoboken Board of Education Vote Is a No-Brainer to Me
Hi, my name is Michele Daly. I’m a Hoboken resident and my children are proud to be two of around 3,000 pre-K -12th grade students within Hoboken Public School District (HPSD). It is the responsibility of the Board of Education (BOE) to best serve the needs and interests of these children. That’s the job.
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Jersey City to Impose 55 Adult-use Cannabis Dispensary Cap Limit
The Jersey City Council is poised to cap the number of adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 with a first-reading ordinance on Wednesday. While 55 is indeed a lot, it is a cap. Most cities have a far smaller cap. They were previously uncapped. The narrow rules governing cannabis company locations...
