Bethlehem, CT

darientimes.com

CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
EASTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport

Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Bands Deliver The Shock Of The New

On Sunday evening just before 7 p.m. five new bands arrived at Space Ballroom in Hamden. About three and a half hours later, the audience had seen over a dozen musicians representing the youngest generation of the area’s musicians — many of whom honed their skills during the shutdown and are now more than ready to take their place in New Haven’s music scene.
HAMDEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?

Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
OXFORD, CT
News 12

Hartford makes top 20 on Orkin's 'Rattiest Cities' list

Hartford jumped two spots on Orkin's list of "Rattiest Cities," now making it into the top 20. Connecticut's state capital is now at No. 19 on the list. New York jumped a spot and came in at No. 2. Taking first place for Rattiest City for the eighth consecutive year...
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Fun Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
MONTVILLE, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Chicken chain Raising Cane’s eyeing first CT location in Enfield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Raising Cane’s, a national chicken finger chain, is looking to open its first Connecticut location in Enfield. The chain has proposed a plan to open a restaurant at 90 Elm Street, near the Enfield Square Mall, local news site The Connecticut Scoop initially reported Oct. 18. Enfield's assistant town planner Matthew Davis confirmed the potential project Monday.
ENFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT

