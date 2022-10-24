Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
darientimes.com
CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport
Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
Bands Deliver The Shock Of The New
On Sunday evening just before 7 p.m. five new bands arrived at Space Ballroom in Hamden. About three and a half hours later, the audience had seen over a dozen musicians representing the youngest generation of the area’s musicians — many of whom honed their skills during the shutdown and are now more than ready to take their place in New Haven’s music scene.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
New Haven shop plans to keep selling Yeezys following Ye getting dropped by Adidas over antisemitic remarks
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yeezy shoes are one of the top sellers at Almin Sehic’s store, Xclusive Cops. And while Sehic said he personally does not support Ye’s recent antisemitic comments, he will continue selling the shoes. “I don’t agree with anything he says, nor does anybody working here,” Sehic said. “He got dropped […]
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?
Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
News 12
Hartford makes top 20 on Orkin's 'Rattiest Cities' list
Hartford jumped two spots on Orkin's list of "Rattiest Cities," now making it into the top 20. Connecticut's state capital is now at No. 19 on the list. New York jumped a spot and came in at No. 2. Taking first place for Rattiest City for the eighth consecutive year...
Violence Down, Tensions Persist At Grand Plaza
The parking lot outside of the Grand Cafe swelled last fall with live music, poetry, and pizza as activists gathered to “reclaim” a Fair Haven corner known for attracting violence. A year later the bar is closed, shootings are down, and a new set of neighbors fills...
Historic preservation groups push to keep Connecticut history alive at old burying grounds
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historical groups are digging deep to uncover parts of Connecticut history they worry could be lost forever: Old burying grounds in cities and towns that are home to the grave sites of prominent local figures. The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance...
sheltonherald.com
CT attraction faces backlash for Halloween prop depicting murdered police officer
SHELTON — Shelton-based Legends of Fear's haunted hayride was called out on social media and has received numerous complaints about its use of a prop depicting what was described as an executed police officer. Many people were angered by the display, especially following the recent deaths of two Bristol...
Meet Storm Cloud! A Sweet Goof Ball!
Today, we have a 7-year old puppy in an adult body!
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Fun Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
wiltonbulletin.com
Chicken chain Raising Cane’s eyeing first CT location in Enfield
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Raising Cane’s, a national chicken finger chain, is looking to open its first Connecticut location in Enfield. The chain has proposed a plan to open a restaurant at 90 Elm Street, near the Enfield Square Mall, local news site The Connecticut Scoop initially reported Oct. 18. Enfield's assistant town planner Matthew Davis confirmed the potential project Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Anger Erupts Over CT Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
