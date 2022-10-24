ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Cody Johnson in Bozeman: What You Need to Know

Cody Johnson is playing a sold-out show at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, October 29. Here's everything you need to know about the concert. Cody Johnson is a rarity in mainstream country music. He's actually a cowboy. Long before Johnson's music was gracing the airwaves on country music radio stations across America, he competed in rodeos as a bull rider. Much of his music reflects on real-life experiences and stories from that time in his life.
Popular Celebrity Couple Divorces, Who Gets The House in Montana?

This couple always spent their down time with family in the mountains of Montana. Now that they've divorced, what will happen to their Montana residence?. If you didn't hear, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both have posted Instagram messages about how they will be separating, but cherish the time they spent together and will keep focusing on parenting to their two kids.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt

A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?

As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley

Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show

A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman

A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
5 Areas in Bozeman That Desperately Need to Be Improved

Bozeman is definitely experiencing growing pains. The influx of new residents has revealed several areas in desperate need of an upgrade. If you're driving around Bozeman, there are quite a few areas that are extremely difficult to navigate, and the growing population is only making things worse. To be fair, I don't think the City of Bozeman was anticipating the level of growth the town has seen lately. Maybe they were caught off guard.
