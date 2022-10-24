Read full article on original website
Cody Johnson in Bozeman: What You Need to Know
Cody Johnson is playing a sold-out show at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, October 29. Here's everything you need to know about the concert. Cody Johnson is a rarity in mainstream country music. He's actually a cowboy. Long before Johnson's music was gracing the airwaves on country music radio stations across America, he competed in rodeos as a bull rider. Much of his music reflects on real-life experiences and stories from that time in his life.
Popular Celebrity Couple Divorces, Who Gets The House in Montana?
This couple always spent their down time with family in the mountains of Montana. Now that they've divorced, what will happen to their Montana residence?. If you didn't hear, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both have posted Instagram messages about how they will be separating, but cherish the time they spent together and will keep focusing on parenting to their two kids.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?
As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley
Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
Are You Ready? Montana’s Annual Run For Your Life Event Is Back!
Mental health in Montana has been a topic at many schools, universities, churches, and workplaces for quite some time. There was a time when speaking about mental health was considered unacceptable. Seeking help basically meant you were "crazy" and would be sent off to be "fixed." Times have changed with...
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
Is This Holiday Favorite Going To Be Hard To Find In Montana?
In the last year or so, we've all had to start paying more for groceries. With the holidays just around the corner, experts are saying that not only will we be paying more for holiday food this year, we might also have trouble finding a particular holiday classic. In fact, it's not just a classic, it's the star of the whole dinner.
Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show
A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman
A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
New Boot Goofin? Where To Get Winter Boots in Bozeman
After all the snow we got this past weekend, let's face it; it's time to pull out our trusty winter boots—or, if they're worn out after last year, it's time to get some new ones. The Gallatin Valley saw its first snow this past weekend, and some people were...
A Popular Montana Nonprofit Celebrates With Huge Milestone.
Montana certainly has its share of folks that spend their days helping other Montanans with whatever struggles they might be facing. From helping the hungry and homeless to those dealing with physical or mental illness, these kind-hearted souls make a difference in thousands of Montanans' lives every year. One of...
With Summer Over, Why Is Gas Still So Expensive Here In Montana?
Remember a few months back when we were paying about 5 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded here in Montana? Do you also remember when the "experts" said that we would see a significant drop in the price?. Well, Montanans are still waiting. According to AAA, the average for regular...
5 Areas in Bozeman That Desperately Need to Be Improved
Bozeman is definitely experiencing growing pains. The influx of new residents has revealed several areas in desperate need of an upgrade. If you're driving around Bozeman, there are quite a few areas that are extremely difficult to navigate, and the growing population is only making things worse. To be fair, I don't think the City of Bozeman was anticipating the level of growth the town has seen lately. Maybe they were caught off guard.
