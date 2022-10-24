ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Chinese Intelligence Officers Bribe FBI Agent With $61,000 In BTC

Two intelligence officers from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) attempted to bribe a U.S. intelligence agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, per a release from the Justice Department. “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” stated United States Attorney Breon...
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges

Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
techunwrapped.com

40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective

Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Accuses Chinese Spies of Scheming to Disrupt Huawei Investigation

In one of three Justice Department cases unveiled Monday accusing Chinese state actors of obstruction, the U.S. alleged two Chinese intelligence officers attempted to interfere in a criminal probe into Huawei Technologies. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly bribed an unnamed U.S. law enforcement official in an attempt to glean confidential information related to the investigation, paying out as much as $41,000 via Bitcoin, according to the complaint. However, the U.S. official, who had developed a relationship with the pair since 2007, was actually a double agent working with the FBI. Together, U.S. intelligence officials passed along a faux document labeled “SECRET” to the alleged Chinese spies in October 2021, describing fake prosecution strategies and potential charges, which He described as “exactly what” he was “waiting for.” “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. Wang faces up to 20 years behind bars for obstruction while He faces up to 40 years for obstruction and money laundering. They are both still at large.Read it at Bloomberg
Daily Mail

China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation

Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
dailyhodl.com

DOJ Charges Two Chinese Intelligence Officers in FBI Double Agent Bitcoin (BTC) Bribery Scheme

Two Chinese intelligence officers are facing criminal charges in the US for allegedly attempting to steal court documents and bribing an FBI agent with Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Guochun He and Zheng Wang tried to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation involving a Chinese telecommunications company by plotting to obtain court documents and information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy