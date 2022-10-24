Read full article on original website
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced the arrest and indictment of Chinese spies accused of stealing confidential information and harassing Chinese victims living in the United States.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Chinese Intelligence Officers Bribe FBI Agent With $61,000 In BTC
Two intelligence officers from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) attempted to bribe a U.S. intelligence agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, per a release from the Justice Department. “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” stated United States Attorney Breon...
Two Chinese spies charged with allegedly obstructing US investigation into Huawei
The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed charges against two Chinese spies for allegedly interfering with a US investigation into Huawei.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges
Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
techunwrapped.com
40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective
Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. Accuses Chinese Spies of Scheming to Disrupt Huawei Investigation
In one of three Justice Department cases unveiled Monday accusing Chinese state actors of obstruction, the U.S. alleged two Chinese intelligence officers attempted to interfere in a criminal probe into Huawei Technologies. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly bribed an unnamed U.S. law enforcement official in an attempt to glean confidential information related to the investigation, paying out as much as $41,000 via Bitcoin, according to the complaint. However, the U.S. official, who had developed a relationship with the pair since 2007, was actually a double agent working with the FBI. Together, U.S. intelligence officials passed along a faux document labeled “SECRET” to the alleged Chinese spies in October 2021, describing fake prosecution strategies and potential charges, which He described as “exactly what” he was “waiting for.” “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. Wang faces up to 20 years behind bars for obstruction while He faces up to 40 years for obstruction and money laundering. They are both still at large.Read it at Bloomberg
Justice Department charges 2 Chinese intel officers with trying to obstruct investigation
Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against two individuals who he says tried to interfere with a DOJ investigation.
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
Chinese spy made demands of US double agent just days before Huawei hostage scandal
A Chinese intelligence officer sought information about the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Huawei from a U.S. double agent just days before the Biden DOJ’s controversial decision to drop its prosecution of a Huawei executive and allow her to return to China.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Charges Two Chinese Intelligence Officers in FBI Double Agent Bitcoin (BTC) Bribery Scheme
Two Chinese intelligence officers are facing criminal charges in the US for allegedly attempting to steal court documents and bribing an FBI agent with Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Guochun He and Zheng Wang tried to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation involving a Chinese telecommunications company by plotting to obtain court documents and information.
