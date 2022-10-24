East Ascension running back Antwone Foster is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
By Buck Ringgold
Antwone Foster picked up the yards and found the end zone several times for East Ascension on Oct. 14.
A senior tailback, Foster rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries and three TDs in his team’s 45-28 win against Walker.
The win improved the Spartans to 3-4 after starting 1-4. This past week, East Ascension defeated Denham Springs, 17-7, extending its win streak to three.
For his efforts, Foster was voted the SBLive Louisiana Athlete of the Week covering Oct. 10-16.
