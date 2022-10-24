Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- reAlpha, an AI-powered real estate technology and investment company with a goal to empower everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion global short-term rental (“STR”) market, is pleased to announce their partnership with RARE Treehouse Resorts, a Vancouver-based company specializing in unique and eco-friendly suspended treehouses, to jointly develop a first-of-its-kind treehouse resort in the United States. reAlpha is in the process of identifying land in California to bring this innovative project to fruition, which will feature up to 10 “Free Spirit Spheres.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005421/en/ “We’ve predicated our business upon data that shows the most viable short-term rental investments that offer the highest returns while mitigating risks, and we see there is real market share to be gained with experiential vacation rentals,” said Christie Currie, Chief Marketing Officer at reAlpha. “In 2021, the experiential home category experienced explosive growth, prompting Airbnb to overhaul its search function into ‘Airbnb Categories’. Through our partnership with RARE Treehouse Resorts, we’ll be able to bring a never-before-seen vacation rental experience to the U.S. and provide our future syndicate members and investors with a truly unique opportunity in this growing category.”

