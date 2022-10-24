ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 17

Edwina Hall
2d ago

what about the hungry and homeless they do deserve something there are even white people hungry and homeless Gov. Hogan we see that all you are about is anything except Helping Baltimore

Reply(3)
8
Related
630 WMAL

Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

General Election Guide for Maryland

A September public opinion poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner found that the top three issues for Maryland voters were the economy, crime and public school education. Republicans were more likely to be pessimistic about the current economic situation in Maryland, with 58%...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland

Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Board of Public Works Approves $30 Million for Laptops to Improve Internet Access For Underserved Households

State Will Purchase Devices For Distribution Through Local Governments, Community Partners. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to underserved households in order to help address the digital divide. The contract will provide internet capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Johns Hopkins and Care First Maryland Reach Deal

Via CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Medicine Media Relations. Johns Hopkins Medicine and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) have agreed to a new multiyear contract to provide high-quality care options while building on a long-standing relationship and commitment to serving our shared communities. This agreement ensures continued service to existing members and patients while opening new opportunities to create value for the people and communities we serve.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Obama endorses Wes Moore in Maryland governor's race

BALTIMORE -- Former President Barack Obama is stepping in to boost Democrat Wes Moore's bid to be Maryland's next governor. Moore's campaign on Tuesday released a TV ad in which the 47th president endorses Moore, calling the candidate his friend. "Now, at a time when so much of our politics is about tearing people down, Wes Moore is working to bring people together and lift them up," Moore said. "He wants to build an economy that works for everyone and schools that are second to none. Because Wes knows that Maryland is strongest when no one is left behind."Obama became the first...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

'Wes Moore Is The Leader Maryland Needs' Obama Says In New Endorsement For Potential Governor

Democratic Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore got a ringing endorsement from one of the country’s most popular political figures. Former President Barack Obama endorsed Moore in a 30-second video that was released on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in advance of the November elections where he is heavily favored to topple Republican Dan Cox to replace current Gov. Larry Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy