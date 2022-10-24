Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness

Read full article on original website
Edwina Hall
2d ago
what about the hungry and homeless they do deserve something there are even white people hungry and homeless Gov. Hogan we see that all you are about is anything except Helping Baltimore
Reply(3)
8
Related
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
mocoshow.com
Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
wypr.org
General Election Guide for Maryland
A September public opinion poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner found that the top three issues for Maryland voters were the economy, crime and public school education. Republicans were more likely to be pessimistic about the current economic situation in Maryland, with 58%...
wypr.org
Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland
Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Receives Inaugural Marlene A. Malek Public Service Award From Friends of Cancer Research
Shares Story of Diagnosis and Treatment, Cancer Initiative to Accelerate Cures and Treatments. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today received the inaugural Marlene A. Malek Public Service Award from the Friends of Cancer Research during the organization’s 26th Anniversary Reception and Dinner at The Hay-Adams in Washington, D.C. In...
mocoshow.com
Board of Public Works Approves $30 Million for Laptops to Improve Internet Access For Underserved Households
State Will Purchase Devices For Distribution Through Local Governments, Community Partners. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to underserved households in order to help address the digital divide. The contract will provide internet capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.
Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, with no shoulders and the removal of the promised bike/pedestrian path, will only be part of the Hogan administration’s bicycle and pedestrian legacy. The post Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Answers for Maryland voters on when, where and how to cast a ballot
Early voting in Maryland starts Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3. Maryland residents next can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Capital News Service spoke with the Maryland State Board of Elections to answer frequently asked questions regarding voting.
Moore gets help from Democratic superstars as early voting approaches
With early voting in Maryland kicking off Thursday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore is going into overdrive, calling on the highest levels of Democratic royalty to lend a hand. On Tuesday alone, Moore began airing a 30-second TV spot featuring former President Obama. He picked up the endorsement of former...
wnav.com
Johns Hopkins and Care First Maryland Reach Deal
Via CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Medicine Media Relations. Johns Hopkins Medicine and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) have agreed to a new multiyear contract to provide high-quality care options while building on a long-standing relationship and commitment to serving our shared communities. This agreement ensures continued service to existing members and patients while opening new opportunities to create value for the people and communities we serve.
Wbaltv.com
Group of Maryland state troopers file class-action lawsuit against department
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A group of Maryland state troopers is suing the department, accusing it of racial discrimination. The federal class-action lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of all employees of color and claims the agency's policies penalized minority officers through disciplinary action and the denial of promotions. The...
State audit reveals ineligible residents received millions in SNAP, TCA benefits
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly released report from the Office of Legislative Audits found several issues with how Maryland's Department of Human Services distributed benefits to residents. Auditors revealed the Family Investment Administration (FIA) inadvertently awarded SNAP benefits to ineligible applicants. An analysis of data from April 2021 showed...
electrek.co
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the US, has deployed the single largest electric school bus fleet in the country. Last school year, the school district saw the delivery of its first 25 electric buses and installed electric infrastructure at one of its transportation depots.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Marijuana Vote: Arguments for and against legalizing recreational use
Maryland voters will head to the polls in just under two weeks and decide whether recreational marijuana should be legal in the state. However, as the vote draws near, supporters and opponents remain at odds over the benefits and drawbacks. While there has been bipartisan support for marijuana legalization, opponents...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Political notes: A new gig for Kelly Schulz, an update on the Jessicas, a counter to Hillary, and MoCo Planning Bd. finalists
With the Democrats favored to win back the governor's mansion, putting a visible Republican at the head of the tech council is a noteworthy move. The post Political notes: A new gig for Kelly Schulz, an update on the Jessicas, a counter to Hillary, and MoCo Planning Bd. finalists appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Obama endorses Wes Moore in Maryland governor's race
BALTIMORE -- Former President Barack Obama is stepping in to boost Democrat Wes Moore's bid to be Maryland's next governor. Moore's campaign on Tuesday released a TV ad in which the 47th president endorses Moore, calling the candidate his friend. "Now, at a time when so much of our politics is about tearing people down, Wes Moore is working to bring people together and lift them up," Moore said. "He wants to build an economy that works for everyone and schools that are second to none. Because Wes knows that Maryland is strongest when no one is left behind."Obama became the first...
'Wes Moore Is The Leader Maryland Needs' Obama Says In New Endorsement For Potential Governor
Democratic Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore got a ringing endorsement from one of the country’s most popular political figures. Former President Barack Obama endorsed Moore in a 30-second video that was released on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in advance of the November elections where he is heavily favored to topple Republican Dan Cox to replace current Gov. Larry Hogan.
Comments / 17