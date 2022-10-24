Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rebuttal l Candidate has passion, experience to see students succeed
I appreciate the opportunity to address Citrus County and share my reasons as to why I feel I am the best candidate to represent them on the School Board for District 5. I am running for school board because great schools and teachers made a difference in my own life – and I know I can continue to make a difference for the thousands of children in Citrus County and their families.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to review state recommendations for school security
The Citrus County School Board (CCSB) will host a special meeting and workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, where they will review the Florida School Safety Assessment Tool (FSSAT) school security recommendations as required by Florida Statute. They will also be renewing the contract for educational services between...
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting sites open in Marion County
Early voting in Marion County began Thursday, Oct. 27, at various libraries and community centers in Marion County as well as at the Election Center. Nine early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the following locations: Deputy Brian Litz Building. 9048 SW...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is
Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
suncoastnews.com
Anger against New Port Richey mayor mounts
NEW PORT RICHEY — Before the public comment portion of the Oct. 18 city council meeting, Mayor Rob Marlowe said he wanted to “clear the air” about since-deleted comments he made on his mayoral Facebook page. The mayor’s post encouraged people who wanted to attend a “family friendly” event to forego the three-day Cotee River BikeFest, a three-day annual event that supporters say brings thousands to the city, and instead head to a festival in Zephryhills.
Citrus County Chronicle
Plans brewing to bring Starbucks, Scooters to Citrus County
Good news for coffee lovers in Crystal River — Starbucks and Scooters are heading your way. Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink said a chain representative with Starbucks met with city officials during a pre-application meeting in August and inquired about utilities and other matters to see if they can make the project work.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you, Citrus County
Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Oct. 25
(Re Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A3 story, “Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects”): I’m calling about the mayor complaining about the finances with the former city manager. He’s been there 20 years and I think it’s in poor taste to be bringing this up right before an election. So the buck stops with the elected officials and I think that they should move past that. The former city manager did a very good job of redeveloping Inverness and he should be praised and lauded for that, not attacked for political reasons.
Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title. Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide. The program Paton...
villages-news.com
Renovation work to begin in January at new Skechers store in The Villages
Renovation work is expected to begin in January at a new Skechers store in The Villages. The shoe retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports, which closed its doors at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bids for the project...
Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County Issues Boil Water Notice for portions of New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Gulf Harbors Phase II and Sea Forest subdivisions in New Port Richey. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today when a water line ruptured. Pasco County Utilities is...
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction company moves to liquidate
"I feel foolish," one customer said. "I don't know how this happened."
Citrus County Chronicle
Gaudette Electric Inc
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Spring church welcomes new student pastor
Kyle Ellis has accepted the call to North Oak Church as their Associate Pastor to Children and Students. He comes from Stanford Baptist Church in Kentucky where he served in that capacity before returning to Citrus County. Ellis has experience in ministry to teens and children previously at Church at...
villages-news.com
Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages
A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
