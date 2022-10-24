(Re Monday, Oct. 24’s Page A3 story, “Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects”): I’m calling about the mayor complaining about the finances with the former city manager. He’s been there 20 years and I think it’s in poor taste to be bringing this up right before an election. So the buck stops with the elected officials and I think that they should move past that. The former city manager did a very good job of redeveloping Inverness and he should be praised and lauded for that, not attacked for political reasons.

