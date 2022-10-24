ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Ukraine claims Russia performing secret work at nuclear power plant

Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake. When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new piece of art to check out. Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
Radio Iowa

Record number of trumpeter swan nests ID’d in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has identified a record number of trumpeter nests. The species was reintroduced in Iowa in 1993. “Their population has been slowly recovering since then,” DNR waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones says, “and we’re really pleased to see them continue that recovery.”. According...
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds isn’t really pro-life

Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change

A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life

Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Northeast, south-central Iowa lag behind in corn harvest

The latest U.S.D.A. crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40% percent when it comes to the corn harvested — while 82% of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities

Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Audit uncovers unemployment payments to prisoners and dead people in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce

With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa

A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail. About $124,000...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Audit: Unemployment benefits paid to dead, jailed Iowans

DES MOINES, IOWA — An audit of Iowa Workforce Development found the agency paid nearly a quarter-million dollars in unemployment benefits to Iowans who were behind bars and others who had died. The payments happened in fiscal year 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. The audit found that […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
IOWA STATE

