Seattle, WA

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee

The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Receive Shocking Injury Update On WR DK Metcalf

Week 7 was a tough one around the NFL as there were a lot of big named players that went down with injuries of varying severities. One of the players who unfortunately got hurt was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

What do the Seahawks look like without star WR DK Metcalf?

The good news for the Seahawks? Star wide receiver DK Metcalf doesn’t need surgery and isn’t seriously injured after leaving Sunday’s win over the Chargers with a knee injury. The bad news? Seattle may be without the big receiver for at least this weekend. Head coach Pete...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

ESPN’s Passan: Aaron Judge would be ‘100%’ worth it for Mariners

The Mariners are coming off their best season in decades and going into maybe the biggest offseason in franchise history. So should they be going after the No. 1 name in free agency?. That name would be outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit an American League-record 62 home runs in 2022...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Won't Rule Out DK Metcalf vs. Giants

Seattle Seahawks fans held their collective breath during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers when star wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off of the field with a knee injury. Fortunately the Seahawks, x-rays came back negative, and Metcalf seems to have avoided any serious damage. Now, it appears...
SEATTLE, WA

