‘Jeopardy!’ super champs Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach to face off in game show’s Tournament of Champions

If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
In modeling sports positivity, Guardians made it fun for all of us
Thank you to the Guardians for reminding me that sports can be fun again. That it is not about controversy, it is not about prima donna superstars or guys who do not look like they are having much fun playing together. It began, last season, with the Cavs -- now, the Guardians are picking up on the theme that sports can be fun. Even though you are getting paid, you can come in every day and enjoy the people you are playing with and respect the coaching staff. When you do, you play an exciting game when anything can happen, and that brings excitement to the fan base.
flyernews.com
Goodbye, and good luck, Taylor!
Pictured is Robertson. Photo by Gupta. Consider this Flyer News’ official petition for the University of Dayton to stop handing out diplomas. Sports Editor Taylor Robertson is stepping away from Flyer News as she prepares to graduate in December. As always, it’s bittersweet for our team to say goodbye to someone who not only has been such an asset to the newspaper, but also a dear friend.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Cleveland Cavaliers respond to J.B. Bickerstaff’s fiery, curse-filled halftime speech in win over Orlando
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was miffed. More so than usual. Only this time it wasn’t at the officiating crew, who tends to get an earful from the fiery Bickerstaff on a nightly basis. Bickerstaff’s target: His team, following a halfhearted first-half effort. “I...
Cavaliers vs. Magic: Live updates from Cleveland’s 4th game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will look to keep their win streak alive as the Orlando Magic come to town on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (2-1) has won its last two games, the latest being a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards. Despite scoring 30-plus points...
Discussing Browns trade rumors with Mary Kay Cabot, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Brad...
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
wvxu.org
Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market
Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
Cleveland Beer Brunch set at Der Braumeister
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister will hold a Cleveland Beer Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Der Brau is teaming up with the folks at Merchant du Vin for the brunch, which is at noon and will feature European beers. Ticket purchase includes four beers, four paired brunch bites and...
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Fox 19
Current, former players heap praise on UC’s Fickell after record-breaking win: WATCH
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell is now the winningest coach in program history. The Bearcats’ win against the SMU Mustangs Saturday at Nippert Stadium gave Fickell his 54th win, passing Rick Minter for most wins all-time. Minter earned his 53 wins across ten...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
Evan Mobley needs to be more involved on offense -- and Cavaliers know it
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Evan Mobley is off to a slow start in his second season. He knows it. He admits it. But there’s little concern at this point. “I’m just going to stay consistent with it,” Mobley said following shootaround Wednesday morning. “I know shots are going to start falling and I’m going to be in a better position to take those shots as well. I’ve just got to stick with it. It’s only three games in. We’ve still got a lot more to go.”
