EAST LANSING – Michigan State is heading into its second game this month against a top-five team that also has an offense ranked in the top 10 in the nation in scoring. The first outing didn’t go well at all for the Spartans, who lost 49-20 at home to Ohio State on Oct. 8. Next up is the shortest road trip of the season as Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) plays at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday night.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO