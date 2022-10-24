ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Michigan WR Andrel Anthony recapture his magic against Michigan State?

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony returned to his hometown of East Lansing last season with zero career receptions. He left with six, for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including the longest play from scrimmage in the history of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. As the teams prepare to...
Michigan’s potent rushing attack, efficient J.J. McCarthy among challenges for MSU defense

EAST LANSING – Michigan State is heading into its second game this month against a top-five team that also has an offense ranked in the top 10 in the nation in scoring. The first outing didn’t go well at all for the Spartans, who lost 49-20 at home to Ohio State on Oct. 8. Next up is the shortest road trip of the season as Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) plays at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday night.
Check out Michigan State football’s 2023 Big Ten schedule

Michigan State football’s 2023 schedule is finally set. The Spartans already had their nonconference slate in place with home games against Central Michigan, Richmond and Washington and the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon announced next year’s conference schedule. The Big Ten is adding USC and UCLA in 2024...
A year after GLI controversy, WMU hockey gets another shot at Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI – After splitting a two-game series last October against then-No. 1 Michigan, Western Michigan hockey forward Drew Worrad admitted he was looking forward to the rubber match two months later at the 2021 Great Lakes Invitational. It was hard to blame the WMU senior for looking ahead...
Who’s trending up in Jackson-area football

JACKSON -- Week 9 has come and gone and we are into the playoffs in high school football. In and around the Jackson area, eight teams are still standing and fighting for a chance to move on, with several area teams set to face opponents from right down the road.
Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- Here is a chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of October 19-25. Voting will run through Monday morning with a winner announced soon after. If you cannot see the poll, click here. Results will in no way impact post-season honors.
Napoleon prepares to face Erie Mason in first round

NAPOLEON -- The Napoleon Pirates are in the postseason. Despite a 6-3 record in 2021, the Pirates were left out when the final playoff points were tallied and the brackets drawn up. This time around, the Pirates left no doubt, going 9-0, winning the Cascades Conference and winning the final...
