Bay City, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football teams trending up, final rankings

The high school football playoffs are here, with some teams riding a hot streak into the tournament and others hoping to recapture some regular-season magic. Check out the top 5 Saginaw-area teams trending up, along with the final 2022 Saginaw-area regular-season rankings.
MLive.com

Western dominates Bay County Cross Country Leaders heading into regionals

BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top times posted by Bay County runners in boys and girls cross country for the 2022 season, heading into regional competition. Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn and Essexville Garber all compete in regionals at Shepherd on Friday. In Division 1 action, the Central and Western boys run at 3 p.m. and girls at 4:30 p.m. In Division 2 action, the Glenn and Garber boys start at 3:30 p.m. and the girls at 5 p.m.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: They’re in it to win it, and in it together

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 25, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: WESTERN FINDS ITS SPARK. For a while, Bay City Western...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Ithaca basketball coaching legend Bob Anderson, 73, dies

Bob Anderson loved coaching, and he loved Ithaca. And Ithaca loved him back. Anderson, 73, died Sunday, ending a life devoted to teaching and coaching. Anderson coached boys and girls basketball at Ithaca for 52 seasons, sometimes coaching both boys and girls basketball in the same seasons. When he retired during the 2016 season, he had coached a record 1,145 basketball games with a 702-443 record.
ITHACA, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash

A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse. At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners

BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New development for Flint Township

A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan.
1470 WFNT

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
US 103.1

Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?

There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
CLIO, MI

