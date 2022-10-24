Read full article on original website
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, final rankings
The high school football playoffs are here, with some teams riding a hot streak into the tournament and others hoping to recapture some regular-season magic. Check out the top 5 Saginaw-area teams trending up, along with the final 2022 Saginaw-area regular-season rankings.
Flint-area football teams trending up, Power Rankings entering playoffs
FLINT – Michigan’s 2022 high school football regular season is finally complete and 17 Flint-area teams will enter the postseason this weekend. Ten of the 17 are in our Power Rankings but first we should take a look at the teams that are trending upward.
See which Flint-area football teams are ranked by AP and the coaches this week
FLINT – Seven Flint-area high school football teams are among the teams ranked by The Associated Press and coaches association this week. According to The AP, Davison (8-1) is No. 7 in Division 1, where Lapeer (7-2) fell out of the rankings after losing to the Cardinals last week.
Western dominates Bay County Cross Country Leaders heading into regionals
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top times posted by Bay County runners in boys and girls cross country for the 2022 season, heading into regional competition. Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn and Essexville Garber all compete in regionals at Shepherd on Friday. In Division 1 action, the Central and Western boys run at 3 p.m. and girls at 4:30 p.m. In Division 2 action, the Glenn and Garber boys start at 3:30 p.m. and the girls at 5 p.m.
Bay County roundup: They’re in it to win it, and in it together
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 25, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: WESTERN FINDS ITS SPARK. For a while, Bay City Western...
USA senior proves that patience and perseverance are part of the pursuit
SEBEWAING, MI – Olivia Peter had seen it enough. The clock at the finish line hitting the 23-minute mark was becoming a frustrating sight – especially when it happened three times right before her eyes in the homestretch. A senior on the Unionville-Sebewaing Area girls cross country team,...
Railroad crossing on busy Bay City road to close until early November
BAY CITY, MI - A railroad crossing on one of the main business thoroughfares in Bay City and Bangor Township could be the source of some headaches for drivers through the beginning of November. The Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive between Euclid Road and Henry Street will be...
Ithaca basketball coaching legend Bob Anderson, 73, dies
Bob Anderson loved coaching, and he loved Ithaca. And Ithaca loved him back. Anderson, 73, died Sunday, ending a life devoted to teaching and coaching. Anderson coached boys and girls basketball at Ithaca for 52 seasons, sometimes coaching both boys and girls basketball in the same seasons. When he retired during the 2016 season, he had coached a record 1,145 basketball games with a 702-443 record.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
Flint area school closes for nearly a week over violent threats sent to students’ phones
In a letter sent home to families on Tuesday, the Superintendent of Atheron Community Schools said “multiple students received airdrop messages threatening school violence.” The messages were sent via AirDrop.
Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse. At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.
See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Angry parents sound off at Atherton Community Schools board meeting after teacher's arrest
Parents expressed outrage at the Atherton Community Schools board meeting hours after band and choir teacher Jerry Cutting was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Angry parents sound off at Atherton school board meeting after teacher's arrest. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office announced six counts of first-degree...
Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
Man learns he won Powerball prize on way to work— but couldn’t tell Michigan family
A Michigan man who was on his way to work in the morning stopped to scan his Powerball tickets earlier this month. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed,” Lawrence Thompson told Michigan Lottery officials when claiming his prize.
