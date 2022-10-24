ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Champions crowned at SCPRD Youth Recreation Football Championships

AMERICUS – On Saturday afternoon, October 22, three youth recreational football teams earned the right to be crowned as champions at the 2022 Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth recreational football championships at Alton Shell Stadium. All three games were tight, hard-fought contests and all three of...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Carrollton, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAGRANGE, GA
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Ethan Johnson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 9 player of the week is Ethan Johnson of Deerfield Windsor. In the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Johnson showed out in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. He finished the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown,...
ALBANY, GA
High School Football PRO

Macon, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MACON, GA
WTVM

Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
COLUMBUS, GA
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
wrbl.com

Weather Aware: chance for strong storms after 8 PM.

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a chance for strong/severe storms late tonight through early Wednesday morning due to a cold front. Most of your Tuesday will stay dry, in fact, we will see some sun during the morning with increasing clouds through midday. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front will push temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon and early evening. You will notice a gusty, warmer, and cloudier evening commute but again you’ll be able to move around freely.
COLUMBUS, GA
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

