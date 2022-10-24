Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Champions crowned at SCPRD Youth Recreation Football Championships
AMERICUS – On Saturday afternoon, October 22, three youth recreational football teams earned the right to be crowned as champions at the 2022 Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth recreational football championships at Alton Shell Stadium. All three games were tight, hard-fought contests and all three of...
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County Softball Team advances to Elite Eight with win over Lincoln County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Softball Team (SCHS) clinched the Ellaville Regional with a 13-1 victory over Lincoln County at Wildcat Park on Friday afternoon, October 21. As a result, the Wildcats have booked their ticket to Columbus for the GHSA Class A-Public State Quarterfinals. With wins over Wilkinson...
41nbc.com
Mercer quarterback, Fred Payton, sets program record for most touchdowns thrown in a single season
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After the Mercer football team’s loss to #7 UT Chattanooga, the Bears fell to #16 in the FCS polls; however, all was not bad news. Quarterback Fred Payton threw three touchdowns in the game, getting his total to 24 on the season, which breaks the program’s single-season record once set by John Russ in 2013.
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders finish third and Lady Raiders finish fourth at GIAA Region 3-AAA XC Meet
AMERICUS – Both the Southland Academy boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in strong performances at the GIAA Region 3-AAA Meet held at Southland Academy on Saturday, October 22. The Raiders finished in third place, while the Lady Raiders finished fourth. As a team, the Raiders...
Carrollton, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The LaGrange High School football team will have a game with Carroll County Central High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Ethan Johnson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 9 player of the week is Ethan Johnson of Deerfield Windsor. In the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Johnson showed out in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. He finished the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown,...
Macon, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baldwin High School football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
Albany’s Exchange Club Fair kicks off six-day run Tuesday
ALBANY — With two years of COVID-influenced cancellations now in the rearview mirror, southwest Georgia thrill seekers are “busting at the seams” for the opening the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Their wait will end Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the 74th edition of the Albany fair...
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
wrbl.com
Weather Aware: chance for strong storms after 8 PM.
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a chance for strong/severe storms late tonight through early Wednesday morning due to a cold front. Most of your Tuesday will stay dry, in fact, we will see some sun during the morning with increasing clouds through midday. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front will push temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon and early evening. You will notice a gusty, warmer, and cloudier evening commute but again you’ll be able to move around freely.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
Comments / 0