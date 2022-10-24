ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for driver in Inwood hit-and-run

Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking 2 on moped 00:21

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in upper Manhattan.

Police said the driver hit two people on a moped and never stopped early Monday morning in Inwood .

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on West 207th Street and 9th Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

