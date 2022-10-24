CELEBRITY FRIENDS Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian spotted having 3-hour dinner in Beverly Hills Kim has been staying silent about her ex-husband’s remarks, multiple legal battles, and recently severed ties with Balenciaga and Anna Wintour.

Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian were spotted having dinner together at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the weekend. The reality star and the daughter of former president Donald Trump, had a 3-hour conversation over the weekend, amid the controversial and offensive remarks of Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West.

And while it is still unclear about the motive for their meeting, the pair have had a cordial friendship and have met occasionally before. This time Ivanka was photographed wearing a beige trench coat, while Kim wore a black dress, paired with a black leather jacket and black boots.

The two powerful women also had an important meeting during Trump’s presidency, with Kim visiting The White House to discuss prison reform at the time. They also shared a social media interaction back in 2019, and were spotted sharing a sweet moment at the Met Gala.

Kim has been staying silent about her ex-husband’s remarks, multiple legal battles, and recently severed ties with Balenciaga and Anna Wintour. Fans of the rapper remember that his relationship with Wintour has resulted in many collaborations, including a cover of Vogue with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back in 2014. However the businesswoman has now cut ties with West, both in the professional and personal field.

There is no doubt the rapper has been putting his high fashion connections in danger, following a series of controversial and offensive remarks, and most recently his antisemitic comments. Now Kanye has hired attorney Camille Vasquez, best known for working on Johnny Depp’s legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez has confirmed she will represent the rapper on his recent legal troubles. West also faces a $250 lawsuit filed by the mother of George Floyd, after the rapper commented on the tragic death of the victim of police brutality.