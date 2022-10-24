The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO