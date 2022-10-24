ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Civil Rights Hero Tells Students at Ole Miss, “We Were Your Age”

David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr. lead discussion about their book. David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization. “We were your age,” Dennis Sr. said. “When you look back on these...
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities

The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
