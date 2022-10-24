Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalvoice.net
Civil Rights Hero Tells Students at Ole Miss, “We Were Your Age”
David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr. lead discussion about their book. David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization. “We were your age,” Dennis Sr. said. “When you look back on these...
thelocalvoice.net
Sustainability Research by University of Mississippi Professor, Former Student Earns Notice
Dissertation results on tiny house living published in Journal of Business Ethics. The rising cost of housing across north Mississippi, and around Oxford in particular, led a former University of Mississippi graduate student to seek out options, including building a so-called tiny house. The results shaped Derek Ezell‘s academic journey...
thelocalvoice.net
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
