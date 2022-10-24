ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales County, TX

horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Bastrop after water-main break

BASTROP, Texas - Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice after a recent water-main break. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify its customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area includes south of Legend Oaks Dr, on the west side...
BASTROP, TX
Transportation Today News

Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project

On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know what makes a storm severe? 🤔

We’re no strangers to severe storms in San Antonio and South Central Texas. From giant hailstones, to damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding -- we get it all. But do you know what technically makes a storm “severe?”. Test your weather knowledge by taking the quiz below ⬇️...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Oct. 24 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of Monday, 12:57 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 56 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Pine-Sol recalled due to exposure of bacteria

SAN ANTONIO – Clorox has recalled around 37 million Pine-Sol products, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. CPSC says the recall includes the following products:. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

