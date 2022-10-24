The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”

