Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Related
Four competing for three seats on Ravenswood City School District board
With longtime Ravenswood City School District (RCSD) governing board member Ana Maria Pulido not seeking reelection, at least one new member will join the board this fall. There are three seats are up for election and two incumbents are in the race. Board President Mele Latu, Vice President Tamara Sobomehin,...
Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V
League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V. The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
Menlo Park City Council tables plan to remove parking on Middle Avenue
Residents at the Menlo Park City Council meeting Oct. 19 spoke out about the city's plan to remove parking on both sides of Middle Avenue, with some residents saying it was the first they'd heard of it. Amid increased worry about the safety of bicyclists, Menlo Park city staff proposed...
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn't subtle. "The noise was insane, that's how loud it was," she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley ran out and...
Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2
Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums, info sessions in South San Mateo County
The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed on local elections and state propositions. The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside. Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18. Time:...
Four strive to fill three seats on the Menlo Park fire district board
Candidates talk diversity, finances and district's relationship with Atherton. Two incumbents and two newcomers are striving for a spot on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Board President Chuck Bernstein and board member Robert Jones are running for reelection, with candidates Gary Bloom and Dionis Papavramidis seeking to join the board. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands
San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
TheAlmanac
For East Palo Alto landlords, Measure L would increase taxes
Tax would apply to nearly all residential landlords to fund affordable housing, assistance programs. A measure to increase a business tax that would impact nearly all residential landlords who own property in East Palo Alto to 2.5% will come before voters on Nov. 8. East Palo Alto's Measure L —...
TheAlmanac
South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents
Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety
Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County
City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum
The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
Woodside High teacher shares first-hand account of lockdown on campus
Students sat at desks quietly taking practice SAT and SAT tests on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Woodside High School. They were in the midst of the school's annual "College and Career Day" when one teacher noticed a custodian come and lock their door. The teacher approached the custodian and asked...
Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands
Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists
A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V
In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
Buried car in Atherton: Onsite investigation complete, still no human remains found
On Sunday, Oct. 23, investigators used ground penetrating radar technology — radar pulses that image the subsurface — according to the National Park Service. This did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were found, police said. Police received a call Thursday,...
TheAlmanac
Another diesel spill triggers cleanup efforts at Palo Alto VA campus
Palo Alto Fire Department officials assessed environmental damage this week after more than 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out a storage tank at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System last Friday. According to a statement that the city issued Wednesday, the spill entailed between 50 and 100 gallons...
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0