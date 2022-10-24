ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

TheAlmanac

Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V

League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V. The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2

Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Four strive to fill three seats on the Menlo Park fire district board

Candidates talk diversity, finances and district's relationship with Atherton. Two incumbents and two newcomers are striving for a spot on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Board President Chuck Bernstein and board member Robert Jones are running for reelection, with candidates Gary Bloom and Dionis Papavramidis seeking to join the board. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

For East Palo Alto landlords, Measure L would increase taxes

Tax would apply to nearly all residential landlords to fund affordable housing, assistance programs. A measure to increase a business tax that would impact nearly all residential landlords who own property in East Palo Alto to 2.5% will come before voters on Nov. 8. East Palo Alto's Measure L —...
TheAlmanac

South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents

Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
TheAlmanac

Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety

Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum

The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Rabid bat found in Palo Alto Baylands

Animal Control advises reporting — but not touching — ill wildlife and getting pets vaccinated. The Palo Alto Animal Control Division is warning the public to be aware of the presence of rabies at the Palo Alto Baylands after a bat found last week tested positive for the disease.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley Town Council forum billed as 'residents only,' attempts to exclude journalists

A candidate forum for the Portola Valley Town Council race on Thursday evening attempted to exclude journalists and all non-residents of Portola Valley. This reporter showed up on behalf of The Almanac, with support from some residents -- including one of the event's sponsors -- to observe and report on any news relevant to the upcoming election for three council seats.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V

In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Another diesel spill triggers cleanup efforts at Palo Alto VA campus

Palo Alto Fire Department officials assessed environmental damage this week after more than 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out a storage tank at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System last Friday. According to a statement that the city issued Wednesday, the spill entailed between 50 and 100 gallons...
