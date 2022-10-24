Read full article on original website
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws. The driver of a 2015…
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
ktxs.com
Accident in Nolan County closes ramp 'until further notice'
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The ramp has reopened. An accident in Nolan County is causing a ramp closure. According to officials, crews are responding to an accident on eastbound IH 20 at mile marker 247 and BS 70 exit. The ramp to BS 70 will be closed until...
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
ktxs.com
City of Abilene and Dyess Airforce Base sign Intergovernmental Support Agreement
ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene has a long history of supporting Dyess Airforce Base - and the signing of a unique agreement between them today further solidified that. The agreement will be enacted over 10 years and means Abilene can support Dyess when it comes to purchasing goods and services - allowing Dyess to benefit from Abilene's bulk purchasing ability and streamlined procurement processes. This is only the second agreement between a city and base like this in the country. The city and Dyess have previously had an agreement for solid waste services - which officials say saves Dyess $250,000 per year while also benefitting the city financially. The agreement will allow for grounds keeping opportunities, water treatment, and even just purchasing supplies.
ktxs.com
Local cases of RSV are on the rise
ABILENE, Texas — The yearly cold and flu season comes with cold weather, but now there is another infection that all parents should know about as numbers rise. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is a virus that affects the respiratory system and causes mild cold like symptoms but can bring serious risk for infants and young children and now pediatrician Dr. Emily Hart says that they are seeing a rise in numbers, “so we’re definitely seeing a lot more RSV. The problem is that, there’s a bunch respiratory viruses going around with similar symptoms. So, RSV tends to be harder on the youngest ones, so under a year or under two years of age, they usually have a harder time.”
ktxs.com
Counties across Texas are facing poll worker shortages ahead of election
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — This midterm election has huge implications on the future of Texas with races for Governor and Attorney General on the line but counties all over the state are seeing a shortage of poll workers including right here in the Big Country. That’s according to Taylor County Elections Administrator Freda Regan.
koxe.com
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
ktxs.com
Holiday season presenting challenges for those struggling with food addiction
ABILENE, Texas — There is not one specific cause or definition for addiction, and with the holiday season just around the corner, food addiction is no exception. “I’ve always been addicted to food. I would say it was my first drug of choice and I think the most challenging thing with food addiction is it’s something you have to do everyday,” said Camie Garvey, owner of Abilene Yoga House. She told us her battle with food addiction has had its ups and downs.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
