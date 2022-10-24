Read full article on original website
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
WYFF4.com
Man charged after shooting, killing man outside South Carolina business, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed another man outside a Greenville County business, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 3:30 on Oct. 5 outside the 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
North Carolina man arrested following fatal crash in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
WYFF4.com
Coroner's office releases name of Laurens County BMW driver killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office on Wednesday released the name of a driver killed when his BMW went off the road. The crash happened Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road, in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling facing drug trafficking charge
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina woman who lost her arms after being attacked by dogs in Abbeville County has been released on bond following a drug charge. Kyleen Waltman, 39, was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center this week, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by pretend high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
Deputies: Oconee Co. man accused of choking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
An Oconee County man is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold while trying to force her into his vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting
Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
One dead, another injured in Anderson County crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a collision in Anderson County. That single vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon around 3:30PM on Anderson Drive in Williamston
FOX Carolina
trooper off vent
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
