Anderson County, SC

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
PIEDMONT, SC
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting

Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
trooper off vent

A playful and outgoing female cat named Tenzie. She enjoys pets but doesn't like being picked up. She prefers a home without other animals. Conditions are dry and mild through most of the week with very little rain. A tropical or subtropical system may develop in the tropics near Bermuda.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

