Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Kicked Out of Grammy’s Rap Category – Report
If Nicki Minaj's hit single, "Super Freaky Girl," is to win a Grammy Award, it will have to be in the pop category since the track has reportedly been booted from the rap category in the initial voting process. On Thursday (Oct. 13), The Hollywood Reporter announced that the Grammy...
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala
Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
TMZ.com
Nicki Minaj and Latto Beef Erupts Over Grammys, Latto Releases Phone Convo
Nicki Minaj and Latto are at each other’s throats ... arguing about which Grammy categories their songs belong in and there's nothing sacred in this war, as they're both putting private convos on front street. Both rappers had been subtweeting each other for weeks about the Grammy's decision to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
When it was time for Cardi to release her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, she shook the game with that project as well. For starters, it made history as the first album to have every song certified platinum. The firepower of tracks like the 21 Savage-assisted "Bartier Cardi," "Be Careful" and "Bickenhead" earned her a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album. With that win, she became the first female solo spitter to secure that feat.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Brent Faiyaz
DMV native Brent Faiyaz popped up on folk’s musical radar in 2016 after appearing on GoldLink’s smash hit “Crew” with rapper Shy Glizzy despite releasing music before that on SoundCloud. Since then, the singer-songwriter has released several solo projects and albums under the band Sonder. His sophomore album Wasteland was positively received and peaked at number two on the Billboard charts.
Ashanti Reveals She Has A New Film And New Music On The Way
Ashanti is moving onward and upward after breaking her silence on Irv Gotti. The Lady of Soul appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast to detailed her time on Murder Inc. and discuss her new endeavors, including a film and forthcoming single, “Falling For You.” Ashanti, 42, kept the details surrounding her new film under wraps. She mentioned was that she’s filming in Canada and that she was meeting with Martinez roughly three hours before she was due on set. When asked about her drive to do it all, the Concrete Rose singer shared, “it’s a combination of knowing where I...
Get Ready, Rihanna Fans: New Music Has Finally Been Confirmed!
There are few current music artists who have as much of a grip on their fans as Rihanna does. The award-winning, chart-topping, and history-making singer has left a mark on pop culture so big that you can see it from the sun, so naturally everything that she does is analyzed by millions of devoted followers worldwide.
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
