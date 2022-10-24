Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia football turns focus to Florida
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and safety Christopher Smith spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 24. Here are some key takeaways. This weekend will mark the 101st meeting of Georgia and Florida in football, and Smith said facing the Gators is always a tough task. “You...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey dismantles Tennessee 6-0
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Runners compete in 13th annual AthHalf half marathon
The 13th annual AthHalf half marathon made its way through the streets of Athens and the University of Georgia campus on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. The race serves as a fundraiser for AthFest Educates, which funds arts education for local K-12 students.
Red and Black
Red & Black Spring Banquet | 2022
The Red & Black's annual spring awards banquet was held April 21, 2022 at Georgian Hall in downtown Athens. Students were recognized for leadership and outstanding work. The event also included the presentation of the Fields Scholarship and the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Awards. Photos by Cassidy Hettesheimer.
Red and Black
Local Athens and UGA resources for students in recovery from substance abuse
While the college experience is centered around connecting with campus and community, students struggling with substance abuse may look for activities to enjoy sober, while also leaning on resources for recovery. According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, roughly 20% of college students meet the criteria for having an alcohol use disorder....
Red and Black
Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays
The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: "A Chance to Play" exhibition honors women's athletics
The "A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA” exhibit is now on display at the Richard B. Russell Building Special Collections Libraries. The exhibit, honoring women's athletics at UGA and Title IX, will be open for viewing from Sept. 9, 2022, to May 19, 2023.
Red and Black
Art of Athens: A look at local galleries
Independent galleries and a city art center showcase local and national talent. This newer gallery located in the historic Leathers Building hosts monthly solo shows promoting artists’ original work while supporting Southeast student art organizations. On the opening night of each show, a limited edition of signed prints are available for purchase.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA needs better mental health resources on campus
Around this time last year, I decided that I needed a therapist. I’m not ashamed to admit this — I was simply dealing with the many stressors associated with college and, in fact, I think that most people could benefit from one. As I saw my mental health gradually worsen, I knew that I needed to find someone to talk to.
Red and Black
3 ways to celebrate Halloween in Athens without partying
When the temperature drops below 70 degrees and Jittery Joe’s releases its fall flavors, the people of Athens know that autumn has arrived in full swing — even if it still feels like summer on some days. For most University of Georgia students, the first taste of fall means that it's time to start planning something that is anticipated all year — Halloween weekend.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Car stolen from campus parking deck and more
A University of Georgia student’s car was stolen from the East Campus Parking Deck on Oct. 22 between 12:30 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. The vehicle, valued at $6,000, was parked on the second level of the deck. The...
Red and Black
West Broad Farmers Market returns annual fall festival
On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
Red and Black
Man on the street: Which way does the cookie crumble?
Insomnia Cookies has become a college town necessity. Situated in downtown Athens, the cookie shop is open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends, the perfect schedule to cater to drunk, late night cookie cravings. Crumbl Cookies, Insomnia’s cookie competition, seemed to pop up around the country — and Athens — overnight. The trendy spot is known for its large, soft cookies with flavors that rotate weekly, and its cookies have inspired strong feelings in those who either love or hate them.
Red and Black
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ brings cult classic to life at UGA
A four-night run of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” hosted by the University of Georgia’s University Union has come to a close. For students who attended, the production paid justice to the cult-classic musical comedy. The cast shadowed the actors on screen, lip-syncing to the movie rather...
