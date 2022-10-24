Read full article on original website
Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota
A Minnesota, man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Eric Dalle, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died in the crash on MN Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., with Dalle heading south in a Dodge Durango when...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities seeking information in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public for more information on a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash the left one person dead on Tuesday, October 25. Authorities say Aaron Exendine, 33, was killed in the crash at Highway 42...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Rock County
HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — An 18-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday evening. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a birthday party at the residence that day. Later in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
kicdam.com
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
KELOLAND TV
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing...
kelo.com
Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota
HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for false ID after accident
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls man driving a stolen car robbed a woman at knifepoint in a hotel parking lot. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday around 7 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man pulled up to a woman walking in a hotel parking lot and wanted her purse, threatening her with a knife. The woman said she did not have a purse, so the suspect took her cell phone and drove away. The victim was not physically injured.
siouxcountyradio.com
Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured
A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
