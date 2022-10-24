Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Surprising Uniform Decision For Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising uniform decision for this Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will reportedly wear their navy uniforms with silver pants for this weekend's bout vs. the Bears of Chicago. Such a chance is typically only reserved for special holiday ...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's Contract Isn't Worth As Much As Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott's
The Miami Dolphins came out with a victory — scoring 10-16 — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and it might be all thanks to Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return. He was off the field for the last few games due to a concussion he got from playing,...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Jerry Jones on Cowboys ‘misleading’ win over Detroit, Dak's thumb, Sam Williams
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins Shan & RJ to explain why the final score of Sunday’s game was ‘misleading,’ Dak’s thumb coming out of the game, Sam Williams’ performance, and much more.
Cowboys Reveal 'Secret Sauce'; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was happy with Dak Prescott's return and made mention of the secret sauce to the running game that played a role in the win over Detroit.
First look: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines
The Chicago Bears (3-4) travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) for a Week 8 matchup Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Cowboys odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
Bear Necessities: Ryan Poles explains why he traded Robert Quinn
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears made a splash when they traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It’s a move that made plenty...
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
Cowboys News: Bland's big bump, grading Dak, Jerry talks trade deadline
It may not have been decisive for the first 57 minutes, but a win is a win. We’re looking back at how the Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over Detroit transpired, how Dak Prescott looked in his return, how Dan Quinn inspired Micah Parsons to make the play of the game, why Neville Gallimore sat out, Ezekiel Elliott’s hurdle, and how Peyton Hendershot got a holiday to remember.
Source: Texans’ Tavierre Thomas set to return to practice
HOUSTON – Texans nickel back and special teams ace Tavierre Thomas is expected to return to practice with the team launching his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve-designated for return, according to a league source. Usually, the Texans have players practice for a week or so before...
