Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
NBC Chicago

Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win

Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Bland's big bump, grading Dak, Jerry talks trade deadline

It may not have been decisive for the first 57 minutes, but a win is a win. We’re looking back at how the Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over Detroit transpired, how Dak Prescott looked in his return, how Dan Quinn inspired Micah Parsons to make the play of the game, why Neville Gallimore sat out, Ezekiel Elliott’s hurdle, and how Peyton Hendershot got a holiday to remember.
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans’ Tavierre Thomas set to return to practice

HOUSTON – Texans nickel back and special teams ace Tavierre Thomas is expected to return to practice with the team launching his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve-designated for return, according to a league source. Usually, the Texans have players practice for a week or so before...
