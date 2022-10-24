ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum

Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Greenville Country Music Fest kicks off next weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Greenville Country Music Fest's co-owner Braxton...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies after car overturns, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road. According to troopers, a car headed north on Durban Road went off the road, hit and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
PIEDMONT, SC
wach.com

Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC

