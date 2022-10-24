Read full article on original website
One dead, another injured in Anderson County crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a collision in Anderson County. That single vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon around 3:30PM on Anderson Drive in Williamston
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum
Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
WYFF4.com
Coroner's office releases name of Laurens County BMW driver killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office on Wednesday released the name of a driver killed when his BMW went off the road. The crash happened Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road, in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
Fire under investigation at Upstate business
An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash over the weekend left one person dead when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a coroner's report. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jen Cason said in a report the crash happened Saturday on Welcome Avenue Extension, but the time of the crash was not included in the report.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after car overturns, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Troopers said the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road. According to troopers, a car headed north on Durban Road went off the road, hit and...
Two year old dies in Upstate crash
The fourth fatal traffic accident in just over twelve hours has claimed the life of a two-year-old Pickens County girl. The crash happened Wednesday morning.
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
FOX Carolina
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages. Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.
wach.com
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
FOX Carolina
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
