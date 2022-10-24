ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

Smaller things' the focus as Jesuit, Dominican win district swimming championships

Jesuit swimmer Joseph Capo put a focus on what he called “the smaller things” during his events Wednesday at the District 9-5A championships — something that was common among all Jesuit swimmers in their winning efforts Wednesday. “Just pacing, turns, starts, breathing,” said Capo, who won the...
athleticbusiness.com

LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration

The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Why cornerback Paulson Adebo sat out the Saints' game vs. Cardinals last Thursday

When the New Orleans Saints ruled cornerback Paulson Adebo inactive last Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, it was somewhat a shock. Adebo had been limited in practice prior to the game, dealing with a knee injury, but entered with a questionable status while five other players were already deemed out. The Saints didn't practice Monday and kept it to light work Tuesday and Wednesday.

