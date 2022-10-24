Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Hannan stays No. 1, John Curtis moves up in New Orleans area prep volleyball rankings
1. Hannan 25-6 (1st previous week) The Hawks ran their win streak to 15 after a five-set victory against Mandeville last week. Can the Cubs do it again? They beat Dominican at home two weeks ago and those teams meet again Wednesday at Dominican. 3. Dominican 29-3 (3) Dominican began...
Louisiana football: QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith available to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised football showdown at rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2 Sun...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?
By Buck Ringgold Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Oct. 17-23. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us ...
Smaller things' the focus as Jesuit, Dominican win district swimming championships
Jesuit swimmer Joseph Capo put a focus on what he called “the smaller things” during his events Wednesday at the District 9-5A championships — something that was common among all Jesuit swimmers in their winning efforts Wednesday. “Just pacing, turns, starts, breathing,” said Capo, who won the...
The Saints D has taken another hit with a CB placed on IR. The team added a familiar face.
The banged-up New Orleans Saints secondary got some bad news Tuesday. After playing without starting corners Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) last week against Arizona, the Saints placed veteran Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday, according to an ESPN report. Roby suffered an ankle injury in the first...
LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration
The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Saints-Raiders: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on Sunday in a game that's critical for both teams if they want to back in the postseason hunt. The Saints are 2-5, but they're only one game out of first place in the NFC South with Tampa Bay and Atlanta tied atop the division at 3-4.
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming
Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
Why cornerback Paulson Adebo sat out the Saints' game vs. Cardinals last Thursday
When the New Orleans Saints ruled cornerback Paulson Adebo inactive last Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, it was somewhat a shock. Adebo had been limited in practice prior to the game, dealing with a knee injury, but entered with a questionable status while five other players were already deemed out. The Saints didn't practice Monday and kept it to light work Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coaches Corner: 2023 LSU commit Shelton Sampson
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High School wide receiver Shelton Sampson is the highlight of LSU's 2023 class so far.
