'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
tatler.com
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
New British PM Rishi Sunak is richer than King Charles III. How wealthy is he and where did it come from?
Rishi Sunak and his wife have a combined net worth of more than $800 million—making him the richest person to ever become prime minister of the U.K.
Sunak makes Parliament debut as prime minister and axes more Truss policies
Rishi Sunak faces the opposition in Parliament as Britain's prime minister, axing more Truss policies and promising to restore economic stability.
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Tigray peace talks begin in South Africa but hopes low for halt to fighting
Peace talks aiming to end the nearly two-year-old war in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia have started in South Africa, although the chances of bringing the conflict to an immediate stop are believed to be low. Representatives of the Ethiopian government and a team sent by the Tigray People’s...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
A fleet of tankers carrying high-sulfur Russian fuel oil have anchored around Malaysia and Singapore, according to Bloomberg.
Sturgeon rejects claims she lied about currency in independent Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has rejected an accusation she lied to the Scottish people about the country’s currency after independence.The First Minister responded to questions from Douglas Ross following a report in the Times that Scotland would have to join the euro if it wished to be a member of the European Union.Ms Sturgeon’s Government last week published a paper on the economic and currency policy of an independent Scotland, saying the country would continue to use Sterling until a new pound was established.Many countries in the European Union still use their own currencyNicola SturgeonBut speaking to the newspaper, an unnamed EU...
Cassyette announces European / UK 2023 tour
Nu gen star Cassyette will set off on a European tour ahead of the release of her debut mixtape SAD GIRL
Stocks open mostly higher, but Facebook parent falls sharply
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street with the notable exception of Facebook’s parent company. Meta Platforms lost another one-quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak earnings reports from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft. Amazon and Apple report later Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% early Thursday and the Dow rose 1.4%, but Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 0.2%. Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.
maritime-executive.com
With Israeli-Lebanese Accord Complete, Karish Produces First Gas
Just weeks after the completion of a new accord to settle Israel's EEZ boundary with Lebanon, energy company Energean has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field, the resource at the center of the border dispute. According to Energean, gas has begun to flow from one of Karish's main...
BBC
Micheál Martin wishes UK well amid 'time of uncertainty'
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin has wished the UK government "well in the challenging times ahead". He said the UK was in a "time of political change and some uncertainty" as it prepared to appoint a new prime minister - its third within two months. On Monday, it...
US News and World Report
German Chancellor Tells Greek Paper Solidarity Only Way Out of Energy Crisis
ATHENS (Reuters) - Solidarity is the only way to deal with the energy crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea before a visit to Athens. "Europe as a whole is suffering from the high prices of natural gas and I am convinced: We...
maritime-executive.com
South Africa May Provide a Safe Haven for $500M Sanctioned Megayacht
South Africa is choosing not to enforce U.S. sanctions on the $500 million Russian megayacht Nord, which is currently en route to Cape Town - despite a push by the city’s mayor for the vessel to be denied entry. The Nord is a brand new 10,000 GT yacht owned...
maritime-executive.com
Report: German Gov't Green-Lights COSCO's Hamburg Terminal Stake
Germany's federal government has resolved an internal debate and will allow China COSCO to buy a stake in a Hamburg container terminal, despite national security concerns, according to German paper Suddeutsche Zeitung. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office has pushed to approve China Cosco's bid to buy a 35 percent stake...
West Africa floods destroy crops, worsening hunger fears
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Ocheiga Enoch isn’t expecting much of a rice harvest from north-central Nigeria after floodwaters submerged his fields and those of so many other farmers this season. Many in Benue state — known as the country’s “food basket” — now find themselves in the unusual...
Rishi Sunak makes calls to Scots and Welsh leaders in attempt to strengthen the union
Rishi Sunak has called the first ministers of Scotland and Wales as he seeks to strengthen the Union and reset relations. Afterwards, the PM tweeted: ‘I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom.’
European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy. The 25-member governing council raised its interest rate benchmarks by three-quarters of a percentage point at a meeting in Frankfurt, matching its record increase from last month and joining the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a series of rapid hikes to tackle soaring consumer prices. ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the risk is growing that the 19-country eurozone economy may plunge into recession but says “inflation remains far too high” and will stay high for an extended period, so the bank expects to keep hiking. “We are not done yet. There is more ground to cover,” she told reporters, despite expectations the economy will weaken the rest of this year and beginning of next.
Ultra-rich UK PM to move into Downing Street flat
Britain's ultra-wealthy new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London. Although the number 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.
BBC
Chris Heaton-Harris to hold talks with Stormont party leaders
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is to hold talks with Stormont party leaders as the deadline to restore an executive draws closer. On Tuesday Mr Heaton-Harris was reappointed to the role in new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet. The MP for Daventry was first appointed in September by Liz Truss.
