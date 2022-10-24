FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy. The 25-member governing council raised its interest rate benchmarks by three-quarters of a percentage point at a meeting in Frankfurt, matching its record increase from last month and joining the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a series of rapid hikes to tackle soaring consumer prices. ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the risk is growing that the 19-country eurozone economy may plunge into recession but says “inflation remains far too high” and will stay high for an extended period, so the bank expects to keep hiking. “We are not done yet. There is more ground to cover,” she told reporters, despite expectations the economy will weaken the rest of this year and beginning of next.

