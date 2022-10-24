ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
AdWeek

HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022

Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham confirmed for new BBC series

Stephen Graham's movie Boiling Point is getting a TV adaptation for the BBC. Revolving around a busy London kitchen, the intense one-shot film received critical acclaim and picked up a number of accolades including four wins at the British Independent Film Awards. Variety reports that many of the film's cast...
KIDO Talk Radio

Everything New on HBO Max in November

Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
Entertainment Weekly

House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones

The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Deadline

Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts To Lead Apple TV+ British Insomniac Comedy Series ‘Still Up’ From ‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas, former fan favorite on The Good Doctor, and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts are leading an Apple TV+ British comedy series about insomniacs from I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited. Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting. Thomas played Dr....
IGN

Maisie Williams ‘Finally Proud’ of Her Role in Game of Thrones as Arya Stark

Maisie Williams is “finally proud” of her role as Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, even if the series didn’t end on the same strong note it began. During a Twitch Stream with her brother, James Williams, Variety spotted Maisie’s sentiment on the series finale, which she acknowledged “definitely fell off at the end.” After her recent rewatch, the actor and her brother discussed their feelings on the HBO series, and it sounds like her opinions on the show have evolved since its controversial ending.
SFGate

‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List

“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
ComicBook

True Detective Season 4 Adds Three New Cast Members

We haven't seen a new season of True Detective since 2019's season three that starred Mahershala Ali, and it was recently revealed that a fourth season was in the works at HBO. True Detective season four will star Jodie Comer with Kali Reis backing her up as co-lead. Issa Lopez is set as the showrunner and executive producer on the new season of the series that will be called True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season will have a very female heavy cast which gives the series a much needed change of pace. It was previously revealed that John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw would join the cast and now the series has added some more new cast members. According to Deadline, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand have joined True Detective: Night Country.
Variety

‘Tales of Babylon’: Watch First Trailer for London Crime Thriller Starring ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Clive Russell (EXCLUSIVE)

Post-production has been completed and a sneak peek trailer has been released for Groucho Arts’ London-set crime thriller “Tales of Babylon.”. The film stars Clive Russell (“Game of Thrones”), Billie Gadsdon (“Cruella”), Aaron Cobham (“The Spanish Princess”), Paul Cassidy (“Outlander”), Maria Crittell (“Doctors”) and Ray Calleja (“Mr. Selfridge”). It is directed by Pelayo De Lario, whose “Jack” was awarded on the festival circuit in 2021.

