We haven't seen a new season of True Detective since 2019's season three that starred Mahershala Ali, and it was recently revealed that a fourth season was in the works at HBO. True Detective season four will star Jodie Comer with Kali Reis backing her up as co-lead. Issa Lopez is set as the showrunner and executive producer on the new season of the series that will be called True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season will have a very female heavy cast which gives the series a much needed change of pace. It was previously revealed that John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw would join the cast and now the series has added some more new cast members. According to Deadline, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand have joined True Detective: Night Country.

ALASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO