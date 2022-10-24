Read full article on original website
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
People are calling Netflix series similar to Game of Thrones 'one of the best in history'
House of The Dragon came to an end this week, leaving many fans searching for their next fix of fantasy. Just like when Game of Thrones left our screens, as well as disappointing the vast majority of its loyal fans, the show also left a big hole in people's lives, with many asking just one question: what next?
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham confirmed for new BBC series
Stephen Graham's movie Boiling Point is getting a TV adaptation for the BBC. Revolving around a busy London kitchen, the intense one-shot film received critical acclaim and picked up a number of accolades including four wins at the British Independent Film Awards. Variety reports that many of the film's cast...
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
'I'm reliving my childhood!': Doctor Who fans are thrilled as Peter Davidson and Bradley Walsh join a whole host of famous faces for Jodie Whittaker's final adventure
Doctor Who returned for Jodie Whittaker's final outing on Sunday. And the episode, marking the BBC's centenary, was jam-packed with stars from the show's past who helped the actress' time in the role come to an end in epic style. During the action packed finale the Time Lord came face-to-face...
Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts To Lead Apple TV+ British Insomniac Comedy Series ‘Still Up’ From ‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas, former fan favorite on The Good Doctor, and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts are leading an Apple TV+ British comedy series about insomniacs from I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited. Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting. Thomas played Dr....
House of the Dragon Season 1 finale draws in 9.3 million viewers - the largest HBO finale viewership since Game of Thrones in 2019
The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to an end on Sunday, breaking a new viewership record. The Season 1 finale - dubbed The Black Queen - was watched by 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, according to an HBO press release.
IGN
Maisie Williams ‘Finally Proud’ of Her Role in Game of Thrones as Arya Stark
Maisie Williams is “finally proud” of her role as Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, even if the series didn’t end on the same strong note it began. During a Twitch Stream with her brother, James Williams, Variety spotted Maisie’s sentiment on the series finale, which she acknowledged “definitely fell off at the end.” After her recent rewatch, the actor and her brother discussed their feelings on the HBO series, and it sounds like her opinions on the show have evolved since its controversial ending.
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
ComicBook
True Detective Season 4 Adds Three New Cast Members
We haven't seen a new season of True Detective since 2019's season three that starred Mahershala Ali, and it was recently revealed that a fourth season was in the works at HBO. True Detective season four will star Jodie Comer with Kali Reis backing her up as co-lead. Issa Lopez is set as the showrunner and executive producer on the new season of the series that will be called True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season will have a very female heavy cast which gives the series a much needed change of pace. It was previously revealed that John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw would join the cast and now the series has added some more new cast members. According to Deadline, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand have joined True Detective: Night Country.
'1899': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot
The creators of "Dark" return to Netflix for a brand-new series, and the streaming platform has released new details about the show.
‘Tales of Babylon’: Watch First Trailer for London Crime Thriller Starring ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Clive Russell (EXCLUSIVE)
Post-production has been completed and a sneak peek trailer has been released for Groucho Arts’ London-set crime thriller “Tales of Babylon.”. The film stars Clive Russell (“Game of Thrones”), Billie Gadsdon (“Cruella”), Aaron Cobham (“The Spanish Princess”), Paul Cassidy (“Outlander”), Maria Crittell (“Doctors”) and Ray Calleja (“Mr. Selfridge”). It is directed by Pelayo De Lario, whose “Jack” was awarded on the festival circuit in 2021.
