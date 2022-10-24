ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Goodwill of Western New York opens new location in Southgate Plaza

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Goodwill of Western New York opened a new location in the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca on Friday.

The location is its largest retail store and donation center in Western New York and is located next to the Market in the Square. It will replace its current West Seneca store at 3531 Seneca Street.

“With individuals and families looking for ways to cut their clothing and housewares budgets, the timing couldn’t be better to be opening a new store. By incorporating Goodwill into their shopping habits, an average family of four can save more than $1,500 annually.”
- Thomas Ulbrich, Goodwill of Western New York President and CEO

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

