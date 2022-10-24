ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 8

Ray McLaurin
2d ago

Sheep sill think thousands died in the capitol riots...I call it Nancy's Teaparty. 🤣🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑💩💩

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
ZEBULON, NC
WNCT

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
OXFORD, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus

Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
OXFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy