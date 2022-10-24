Read full article on original website
Ray McLaurin
2d ago
Sheep sill think thousands died in the capitol riots...I call it Nancy's Teaparty. 🤣🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑💩💩
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
cbs17
‘They should have done more research.’ Cybersecurity expert breaks down WakeMed data leak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost a half million people may have been affected by a data mishap that occurred when confidential patient information stored by WakeMed was shared with Facebook by a marketing tool. Between March 2018 and May 2022, 495,000 people accessed WakeMed’s MyChart patient portal or scheduled...
cbs17
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Raleigh neighborhoods in recent weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed across several Raleigh neighborhoods. The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks. CBS 17 was told that it has happened at least three times during 2022, but...
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
cbs17
Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
Matt Calabria, candidate for Wake County Commissioner, District 2
Who will serve on the next Wake County Board of Commissioners? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the November election with our Voter Guide.
Attorney for suspect in North Carolina teen murders tries to keep case in juvenile court
The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 17-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday.
18-month-old among six shot when gunfire erupts at celebration of life, NC cops say
The child was shot multiple times, officials said.
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 NC killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus
Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
Largest Hindu Temple in North America Opens in Cary
Reflecting the growing number of Indian-Americans in the Triangle, the largest Hindu temple in North America recently opened in Cary.
There’s only one contested local race in Durham this November. Here’s who’s running.
Incumbent Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead is finishing his first term. Retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, a gang expert, wants to replace him.
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
WXII 12
Toddler in intensive care after shooting that injured 6 people during celebration
OXFORD, N.C. — A toddler is in the ICU after a shooting that injured a total of six people Monday. This shooting occurred in Oxford, northeast of Durham. The Police Chief said that the 18-month-old child was hit by bullets several times. A 64-year-old was also hospitalized in this...
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in North Carolina
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of four North Carolina men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at about 4 p.m., an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was […]
WRAL
'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
