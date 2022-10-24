Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Hooks Massive Fish While Wearing Nothing But a Loincloth: VIDEO
Jason Momoa got cheeky during a recent fishing trip. According to reports, the actor left little to the imagination while reeling some skipjack tuna on Monday. Although Momoa is known for his Aquaman man performance, he looked as if he belonged in Tarzan as the 43-year-old rocked a tan loincloth and nothing else as he fished.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok
A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
thedigitalfix.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad
Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin With Baby Girl Malti While Celebrating Diwali
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert. We're a sucker for this sweet post. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with their 9-month-old baby girl Malti on Oct. 24. The "Close" singer gave a few glimpses into their family affair by sharing some photos of himself, Priyanka and the little one in matching outfits made with shimmery, cream-colored fabric.
Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
PopSugar
Ariana Grande Shows Off Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails in a Rare Selfie
Ariana Grande is a fan of a neutral mani, so it was only a matter of time before she jumped on the popular glazed-doughnut nail trend. On Oct. 21, the singer, who's recently been immersed in filming the "Wicked" movie in London, shared a few snaps on Instagram highlighting her sheer pink nails in between rehearsals and shoots.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Rojean Kar Rumors Amid His Relationship With Kylie Jenner
His side. Travis Scott broke his silence following rumors that he and his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, have been hanging out while the rapper is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner. “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to...
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
Issa Rae calls out Hollywood for letting Ezra Miller behave 'atrociously' and still attempting to save 'their movie and them'
Issa Rae said if Hollywood stops protecting "repeat offenders," then "women may be able to thrive" in the industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.
Upworthy
Kid accidentally records himself instead of his dad and his expressions are so pure
Children are often so adorable, especially when they look up to and express love toward their parents. Sometimes, children are so pure about their love for their parents that the message comes through loud and clear. A Reddit user recently posted an extremely heartwarming video about a child who doesn't even realize that he's showing his unadulterated affection toward his dad. In the video posted by user u/mindyour on the popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child is seen trying to record his father dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story." The video is titled, "Boy thinks he's recording his dad" and has more than 150,000 upvotes. The video shows the dad dancing and then another video comes in, which shows that the child had been recording himself the whole time!
