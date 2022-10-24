The Whit Gallery in St. Cloud will be closing its doors in December. The Whit opened its doors in April of 2021 in the renovated historic Whitney Building on West St. Germain Street in the city’s downtown. Owner Heidi Jueb says the decision to close the gallery was hard, but she recognizes the space is more than just a gallery, and she quickly outgrew what the space could provide. The gallery was used for art exhibits, collaborative music and hip hop events and children’s camps in the summer.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO