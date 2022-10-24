Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State Walks Away with a Draw Against Parkside
On Sunday, October 23rd – St. Cloud State University faced UW-Parkside on the final day of Homecoming and Senior day. The Huskies would end the draw 2-2. This was by far the Huskies strongest performance all season. This tie has a promising horizon for the team’s future. Overall...
Huskies fall 4-2 to Northern Michigan
After ninety minutes of play, the Huskies would ultimately fall to the Wild Cats 4 – 2. — Compared to the rest of the Huskies season, this was the closest St. Cloud State was able to. keep the score against an opposing team. The first goal came early...
SCSU Sweeps MSU Mankato Thanks To Homecoming Heroics
The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team won two close games against the number two ranked team in the country over the weekend to elevate themselves to 2nd in the country, and remain one of the final two undefeated teams in the country. FRIDAY. The opener on Friday began...
St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Moves To No. 2 in USCHO Poll
Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP. After a series sweep against the previous No. 2 ranked team, Minnesota State-Mankato (now ranked No. 8), it was all but guaranteed that the Huskies would move up in the next USCHO poll. The Huskies beat the Mavericks 3-2 on Friday and...
SCSU Hosting Winter Clothing Drive Until November 7th
St. Cloud State University is hosting a winter clothing drive to ensure no student on campus is cold this winter. The SCSU student government says you can bring any donations to Brown Hall 203, the Student Government Office in Atwood 139, the first floor of the Miller Center or the Veterans Resource Center in the Administrative Services Building.
“EPIC” Seeking Volunteers for Student Career Exploration Event
“EPIC” is searching for volunteers to help with setting-up and tearing-down booths, check in attendees and monitor and directing traffic this Friday. “EPIC” is an annual, high-quality student career exploration event bridging education and industry for over 5,000 Central Minnesota high school students. The non-profit is hosting the...
Winter Parking Restrictions in St. Cloud Begin November 1st
Starting Monday, November 1st, seasonal calendar parking and the annual seasonal parking ban will go into effect. The City of St. Cloud says rules will come into effect include, between 1-7 a.m. on odd numbered days, park on the EVEN side of the street and Between 1-7 a.m. on EVEN numbered days park on the ODD side of the street.
Whit Gallery Closing in December in Downtown St. Cloud
The Whit Gallery in St. Cloud will be closing its doors in December. The Whit opened its doors in April of 2021 in the renovated historic Whitney Building on West St. Germain Street in the city’s downtown. Owner Heidi Jueb says the decision to close the gallery was hard, but she recognizes the space is more than just a gallery, and she quickly outgrew what the space could provide. The gallery was used for art exhibits, collaborative music and hip hop events and children’s camps in the summer.
UPDATE: Woman Identified in St. Cloud Murder
28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond of St. Cloud has been identified as the woman killed in a shooting on Monday. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot near Andy’s Towing Company around 7:00 a.m.. When officers arrived they tried...
St. Cloud Fire Department Responds to Large Grass Fire Near Hester Park
The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a large grass fire near Hester Park in St. Cloud Sunday. Officials say the fire located at 101 8th Ave North was around 25 by 2 feet in an alley along a fence line in a residential neighborhood near many buildings and electrical lines. They note fire spread quickly due windy conditions but firefighters put it out quickly before it could do damage.
