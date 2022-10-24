Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Penn State 'hopeful' to get DE Chop Robinson back vs Ohio State
Approaching a matchup against one of college football's most dynamic offensive attacks, Penn State is "hopeful" to have defensive end Chop Robinson available Saturday against Ohio State. The sophomore defensive end was sidelined last week against Minnesota for undisclosed reasons, spotted in street clothes from the start of pregame warmups.
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
Game Data: Buckeyes face critical Big Ten road test at Penn State
No. 2 Ohio State faces its toughest road game of the year with a trip to University Park, Pa., to face No. 13 Penn State. FOX will have coverage from Beaver Stadium as part of its Big Noon Saturday series at noon Eastern time. The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)...
Matchup preview with Al Borges – Michigan offense vs MSU defense
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Penn State Freshman Tracker: One Lion burns redshirt, another makes first start vs Minnesota
Penn State football freshmen again played a prominent role in a 45-17 victory over Minnesota. For the first time this season, that collection included multiple starters, as linebacker Abdul Carter joined running back Nick Singleton as a first-teamer against the Golden Gophers. Carter ascended to the starting lineup at Will...
How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Penn State
It has been an interesting schedule for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played seven games so far this year but have played just one game away from Ohio Stadium. That came three weeks back against Michigan State. The Scarlet and Gray have taken advantage of the home-friendly schedule...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State
Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
