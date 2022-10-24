ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State 'hopeful' to get DE Chop Robinson back vs Ohio State

Approaching a matchup against one of college football's most dynamic offensive attacks, Penn State is "hopeful" to have defensive end Chop Robinson available Saturday against Ohio State. The sophomore defensive end was sidelined last week against Minnesota for undisclosed reasons, spotted in street clothes from the start of pregame warmups.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Matchup preview with Al Borges – Michigan offense vs MSU defense

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Penn State

It has been an interesting schedule for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played seven games so far this year but have played just one game away from Ohio Stadium. That came three weeks back against Michigan State. The Scarlet and Gray have taken advantage of the home-friendly schedule...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy