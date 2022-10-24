Poll finds most Georgia voters favor casinos but online sports betting support comes up short

Read full article on original website
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family "have faced threats of violence and live in fear" since the movie "2000 Mules" falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing Mark Andrews, his face blurred, depositing five...
Nonprofit helps Georgia music industry make the case for a statewide music tax incentive
Georgia musicians and industry leaders are pushing lawmakers to provide tax incentives for the music industry. GPB’s Sarah Rose has more. Georgia is synonymous with great music history, whether it's OutKast, R.E.M., Luke Bryan or Gladys Knight — and the list goes on. Now, several musicians and industry leaders are hoping to make their case for why Georgia should have tax incentives for the music industry.
How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia
A look at how voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going so far in the key state of Georgia. More than 12 million people have cast ballots so far in the midterm elections. That is according to the United States Election Project. We want to talk now about how people are casting ballots this year and also to dive into the specifics of early voting in a key state that we've all been watching - Georgia.
Political Rewind: Second woman alleges Walker paid for abortion; Latino vote; Poll workers
Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Soto Servin, digital content producer, The Univision 34 Atlanta. Rene Alegria, publisher, MundoNOW. The breakdown. 1. A second woman is alleging Herschel Walker wanted her to have an abortion. The anonymous woman...
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Thursday, Oct. 27, more than 1.38 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
GPB morning headlines for October 27, 2022
Suspended Clayton County sheriff, Victor Hill, has been found guilty on six of seven charges. A second woman has accused Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker, who is anti-abortion, of pushing her to have an abortion. As electric vehicle sales rise in Georgia, first responders are learning how to handle...
On the cutting edge of solutions to homelessness in Georgia, it's 'housing first'
—— By the time moving day came, LaShundra Thomas was pretty exhausted. “You got a king-sized bed; where do you want it?” asked one of the movers helping her into her new house. “Stop it! Whichever way is fine with me,” Thomas joked. Then she made a snoring...
Latino voters weigh abortion rights — and the economy — in a key congressional race
Sergio del Castillo calls himself a Democrat. On a windy Saturday outside Todo's Grocery Store in the outer Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., Del Castillo said his concerns over the economy, crime and school safety have tested his loyalty. "They really haven't done what they promise," he said. "Both parties...
Georgia school districts awarded federal grants for electric school buses
Georgia school systems will receive $51.1 million in federal grants for the purchase of electric school buses, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Wednesday. The Clean School Bus Program, announced last May, is aimed at accelerating the nation’s transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around...
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
It's getting easier to find baby formula. But you might still run into bare shelves
Eight months ago, a big U.S. infant formula plant in Michigan shut down, causing shortages and sparking panic among families who couldn't find formula they needed to feed their babies. Now, infant formula production has rebounded, but it can still sometimes be a struggle for parents to find it. New...
Monitors at Arizona ballot drop boxes draw complaints of voter intimidation
PHOENIX — In May, following a presentation to lawmakers from True The Vote — an organization whose faulty research was behind the debunked "2000 Mules" film — Arizona state Sen. Kelly Townsend had some encouraging words for residents who wanted to act on baseless election fraud claims.
Facebook's parent is fined nearly $25M for violating a campaign finance disclosure law
SEATTLE — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass...
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters about aid to Ukraine, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2022, in Washington. Attorneys representing Graham said Wednesday, July 6, that he intends to challenge a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies' actions after the 2020 election.
A non-stop flight from Alaska to Tasmania may be for the birds — and a possible record
CANBERRA, Australia — A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday. The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during...
When a regional theater got millions to remake itself, it focused on racial healing
Recovering from the worst days of the pandemic has been daunting for America's 1,800 regional theaters. But some, thanks to philanthropic help, are using this moment as an opportunity for reinvention. Take, for example, Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul, Minn., which is grounded in a historically African-American neighborhood with aesthetic...
