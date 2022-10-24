ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gophers No. 1, St. Cloud State No. 2 in men's hockey poll

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

The Huskies swept Minnesota State and traded places with the Mavs in the poll.

After splitting a pair of overtime games with North Dakota the Minnesota Gophers are ranked No. 1 in the Oct. 24 USCHO.com men's hockey poll. It's their second week in a row at the top, but the big story is the big jump by St. Cloud State.

The Huskies swept Minnesota State and switched places with the Mavericks. SCSU was No. 8 last week and moved all the way up to No. 2, while the Mavericks dropped from No. 2 to No. 8.

SCSU is 6-0 with sweeps of St. Thomas, Wisconsin and Mankato.

The Mavericks are 3-3 and all three losses are to the top two teams in the nation, Minnesota and SCSU.

The Gophers begin Big Ten play in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. Friday's game starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on Big Ten Network and Saturday's game gets going at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.

Minnesota-Duluth fell from No. 10 to No. 19 after being swept at home by Wisconsin, dropping the Bulldogs to 2-4 on the season. UMD has lost four straight, having also been swept by Minnesota State in Mankato Oct. 14-15. They'll try to right the ship this weekend at Amsoil Arena against Cornell.

Related: Watch: Gophers' Pitlick scores, throws stick into stands

View the original article to see embedded media.

