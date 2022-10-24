ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga

United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Benzinga

83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Benzinga

Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings

UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

STMicroelectronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

STMicroelectronics STM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Antero Midstream: Q3 Earnings Insights

Antero Midstream AM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same...
Benzinga

Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone Ahead Of Big Earnings Reports

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed the index moving to "Greed" zone. Wall Street closed mostly lower, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 moving lower on Wednesday. Both indices snapped three-session winning streaks, as investors monitored earnings reports from big-tech stocks, including, Microsoft Corporation MSFTand Alphabet Inc. GOOG.
Benzinga

Recap: argenx Q3 Earnings

Argenx ARGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. argenx missed estimated earnings by 23.48%, reporting an EPS of $-4.26 versus an estimate of $-3.45. Revenue was up $145.63 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends

The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy