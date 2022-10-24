Read full article on original website
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
News-Medical.net
What is the association of self-reported post-vaccination symptoms with anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibody response?
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the association of symptoms after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination with antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273, are associated with systemic and local symptoms....
CNET
Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost Up to $130 Per Dose
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer BioNTech, which developed the first COVID vaccine approved in the United States, is planning to sell doses for $110 to $130 once the US government ceases paying for the shots, the company said Friday. Pfizer also said, though, that most people won't pay out of pocket.
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
hcplive.com
IBD Patients Maintain Antibodies 6 Months Following COVID-19 Vaccination
In a late-breaking abstract, the investigators compared antibody levels at month 6 compared to month 1. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) maintain levels of antibodies up to 6 months following 3 or 4 doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses. A team, led by Mazen Almasry, MBBS, University of Wisconsin...
Study Finds New Gene Linked With Accelerated Colon Cancer Growth
Colon cancer affects over 106,000 people in the United States annually (per the American Cancer Society). While the overall death rate from colon cancer has dropped over the past decade, deaths among people under 55 increased by 1% annually between 2008 and 2017. New research from Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute could help improve colon cancer treatments and survival rates. According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Communications found a new gene linked with accelerated colon cancer growth. For the first time, researchers were able to link external inflammation around cancer tumors to malignancy and the rate of tumor growth.
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
contagionlive.com
Evaluating the Safety in Hepatitis B Vaccines
Investigators examined the profiles of the HepB-CPG vaccine and HepB-alum vaccines to study the onset of select immune-mediated diseases, herpes zoster, or anaphylaxis. According to a study conducted last year, the number of Americans and foreign born people living in the United States estimated to have chronic hepatitis B is 2.4 million.1.
cancerhealth.com
New Lymphoma Drug Shows Promise in Clinical Trials
Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing cancer that occurs when the body produces abnormal B cells that form clumps, or “follicles,” in the lymph nodes. Like T cells, B cells are a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. Unlike T cells, which attack the body’s own cells when they become infected or cancerous, B cells produce antibodies that target invading bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
ahajournals.org
Myocarditis After COVID‐19 Vaccination in Pediatrics: A Proposed Pathway for Triage and Treatment
On December 11, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer‐BioNTech mRNA based COVID‐19 vaccine for individuals aged ≥16 years, followed by extension of this authorization to children ages 12 to 15 years on May 10, 20211 and to ages 5 to 11 years on November 2, 2021. As vaccination numbers accelerated in these age groups, pediatric vaccine recipients began presenting with features meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of myocarditis,2 including chest pain, laboratory evidence of myocardial inflammation, and, in some cases, characteristic findings suggestive of myocardial edema and fibrosis on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The CDC and Food and Drug Administration have determined a causal link is likely between the mRNA vaccines (ie, Pfizer‐BioNTech, Moderna) and myocarditis.2 Though this is a rare complication (70.7 and 105.9 cases in adolescent males per million doses of Pfizer‐BioNTech vaccine in ages 12–15 and ages 16–17, respectively)3 more cases of post‐vaccine myocarditis/myopericarditis are anticipated as more adolescents and younger children become vaccinated. With the goal of standardizing care and reducing variability, while still ensuring safety, we propose this pathway to guide decision‐making about triaging, testing, and treatment for all providers involved in the care of these patients, beginning in the emergency department, where most (if not all) patients will be triaged (Figure). We believe our pathway can be applied at all centers including those without immediate access to certain cardiology testing modalities (eg, continuous telemetry, pediatric echocardiography services, cardiac MRI). The terms myocarditis and myopericarditis (ie, myocarditis accompanied by inflammation of the pericardium) have been used interchangeably in the literature, and herein we follow the CDC convention of using myocarditis to include myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis.2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
hcplive.com
Ramy Mahmoud, MD: Phase 3 Trials for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Treatment
During a recent interview regarding Re-Open-1 and Re-Open-2 trials, Dr. Mahmoud described a new treatment device for chronic rhinosinusitis patients. In an interview with HCPLive, Ramy Mahmoud, MD, preventative medicine specialist and President of Optinose, Inc., discussed the results of recent clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
technologynetworks.com
What Happens in the Brain During Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation?
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive stimulation procedure that uses transient electromagnetic fields to act in a focused manner on a particular brain region. It can be used as a therapy for depression, Parkinson’s disease or obsessive-compulsive disorders in patients resistant to drug treatments. Researchers from the Paris Brain Institute also showed lasting effects of TMS in rehabilitation after a stroke.
