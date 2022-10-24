ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Benzinga

83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint

U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Benzinga

Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
Benzinga

What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings

UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy