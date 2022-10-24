Read full article on original website
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga
United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Want To Earn High Interest From Savings? Here Are the Best Banks For CDs (Certificates Of Deposit)
These days, traditional savings accounts have not offered much to investors for some time. But now that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, big banks are raising rates as well. This is a positive catalyst for certificate of deposit (CD) investors. CDs are a simple and safe way for...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Social-Media Picks, Here They Are
US companies have kickstarted the earnings season for the third quarter. Around 170 S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with around 75% of those exceeding market estimates. Some social media companies have already reported their quarterly earnings and investors keenly await the rest. Benzinga readers can access...
Meta's Investment Plans Spook Investors And Analysts — 3 Reasons Why KeyBanc Downgraded Stock
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares plunged close to 20% late on Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter earnings miss and issued a below-consensus forecast for the running quarter. KeyBanc Downgrades Stock: While Meta’s third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance were largely fine, the 2023 operating expenditure outlook and Capex guidance...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Benzinga
